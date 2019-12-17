Tonight's POOCH PALOOZA Celebrity Fashion Show To Benefit JFS Pet Food Pantry

First there were "bark" mitzvah celebrations. Then pet Shabbats, and now: the first Pooch Palooza Fashion Show and Benefit ushering in the holiday of Hanukkah!

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, enjoy an evening showcasing man and woman's best friends! Produced by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J), this fun event will feature dogs modeling fashions with their humans in tow strolling the red carpet. With tzedakah ("righteousness" in the form of tangible contributions) being part of any Jewish holiday, Palooza attendees are required to bring two items for Jasmine's Corner, the pet food pantry with Jewish Family Services Food Pantry. Jasmine's Corner provides pet food for more than 1,000 annually, helping their owners combat food insecurity.

The adults-only event will be held at The Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th Street in Overland Park. Pooch Palooza begins at 7 p.m. with a pet vendor and organizations fair in the lobby, followed by the fashion show at 7:30 p.m. The entire community is invited to attend.

KSHB Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak and Kansas City Royals Broadcaster Joel Goldberg will co-emcee Pooch Palooza, which will include Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester and his Australian Shepherd Gunner; Tucker, a graduate of Teal Paws that pairs rescue dogs with survivors of sexual assault as well as other celebrity surprises and their best friends, large and small.

Last minute models are still being accepted. A panel of judges will award prizes for creativity, and best behavior. While dogs are required to be in costume, their human partners are strongly encouraged to do the same, and a prize will be awarded for pet-parent coordination. There is no cost to model, but applications must be received the extended deadline of Dec. 5.

A reception will follow the awards ceremony featuring themed refreshments, a chance to meet the models and an opportunity to purchase pet-related jewelry, treats, beds and much more.

"We think it's time to dispel the myth that Hanukkah is just for humans", said Amy Hyken, a member of the Pooch Palooza Planning Committee and dog lover.

Pooch Palooza is both an educational as well as social event; representative from local non-profit organizations that rescue, shelter and match dogs with humans will be part of the vendor fair. Posters describing Jewish perspectives on the treatment of animals will be featured at the fair.

Cost to attend Pooch Palooza is $12 plus two dog items, food or toys, for Jasmine's Corner. For more information visit TheJKC.org/PoochPalooza.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You