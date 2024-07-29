Theatre in the Park Presents SISTER ACT Through August 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre in the Park will present Sister Act, the disco-infused musical comedy that promises to have you dancing in your seats and laughing all the way to the convent.

Sister Act is the finale OUTDOOR production of Theatre in the Park's 55th season of entertainment in Johnson County. Sister Act opens Friday, July 26 continuing through Sunday, July 28, and the following week Wednesday, July 31, as well Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Aug. 1-3.

Imagine this: It's a chilly Christmas Eve at a disco nightclub in Philadelphia, where club singer Deloris Van Cartier and her two trusty backup singers are belting out tunes to an empty house. But don't let the lack of audience fool you – the drama is just getting started. Enter Curtis Jackson, Deloris's gangster boyfriend, along with his crew of henchmen. Deloris dreams of stardom, believing Curtis will introduce her to a record producer. Instead, he hands her a tacky, secondhand coat that once belonged to his wife. Ouch! Realizing Curtis is not her ticket to fame, Deloris decides to dump him and leave Philly to chase her dreams.

Things take a dark turn when Deloris witnesses Curtis and his goons committing murder. Terrified, she flees to the police, where she runs into old friend “Sweaty Eddie,” now a desk chief. Eddie puts Deloris into witness protection at a place no gangster would think to look – a convent! Deloris, now Sister Mary Clarence, finds herself in a world where her sequins and sass are swapped for habits and hymns.

As Deloris adjusts to convent life, she spices up the church choir, transforming their drab performances into lively, disco-inspired sensations. But trouble brews as Curtis's henchmen close in on her. The nuns, now her newfound family, stand by her side in a showdown of faith and funk.

Sister Act is produced in conjunction with TIP's Emerging Theatre Professional Initiative (EPTI) – an opportunity for emerging leaders to spread their wings in a safe environment to produce theatre at a large scale. This year's program includes an Emerging Director, Music Director, Choreographer, and Associate Director. All leaders shadowed the spring production of “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” and now take the helm for this show.

ETPI Emerging Director Sadie Shannon shares her excitement for the production.

“Sister Act is a story of acceptance and true sisterhood. Our protagonist, Deloris, reveals a softer side, admitting that fame isn't anything without friendship. Her transformation is beautiful and real, something I think audiences will truly connect with and enjoy,” she said.

Shannon also highlights the unique bond among the cast and crew, mirroring the onstage sisterhood. “The members of the ETPI program are our own little sisterhood. Just like the characters in our storyline, we are building bonds and making friendships that will last long after this production ends.”

“This production is special because of our amazing cast and top-notch production team. We have a fantastic score and book, making for a Disco-Tastic show!” Shannon said. “The relationship between Mother Superior and Deloris is something I can't wait to help shape on the stage. They are both so strong-willed, and the peaks and valleys in their relationship will be fun to direct.”

Audiences can expect strong female characters leading the charge. Deloris, Mother Superior, and the timid but ultimately fierce Sister Mary Robert showcase journeys of growth and empowerment. Sadie notes, “Sister Mary Robert starts off so naïve, but with Deloris in her life, she grows a backbone before our eyes. Her transformation is powerful and encouraging.”

And, a special added feature in Sister Act is the appearance of seven Kansas City celebrities* in the role of the Pope in each show!

Prepare to be transported to a world of glitter, groove, and divine comedy. Theatre in the Park's Sister Act is set to dazzle from start to finish, proving that sometimes, you find your true calling in the unlikeliest of places.

Tickets for "Sister Act” are available now at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Box Office or online at www.theatreinthepark.org.

