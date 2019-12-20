Theatre in the Park Academy Presents HAIRSPRAY, JR.

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray JR. is the family-friendly musical piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

Adapted from the Broadway production that won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hairspray JR. is a show that will celebrate your students' diversity and bring audiences to their feet with its positive message and uproarious sense of humor.

December 28th at 6pm, December 29th at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets are only $10. For more information visit https://theatreinthepark.org/hairspray-jr.





