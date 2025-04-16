Theatre Atchison PRO To Produce RAT PACK AT THE SPEAKEASY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RAT PACK AT THE SPEAKEASY is conceived and directed by Layne Roate (Theatre Atchison Artistic Director) and is music directed by Charles Pridgen. The show is presented as a limited one-weekend engagement at the Atchison Event Center, May 1 - 4.

The production invites you back in time as the Atchison Event Center transforms into a speakeasy. Enjoy a drink and be crooned to your favorite jazz standards. Featuring the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.

The cast features Chris Owen (Theatre Atchison Pro's Hank Williams, Off-Broadway Prejudice & Pride) as Frank Sinatra, Spencer Thompson (Fishtank's Great Comet, Padgett's Maxine's Christmas Carol) as Dean Martin, Shane St James (Theatre Atchison Pro's Joseph, KC Rep's Broke-ology) as Sammy Davis Jr, and Em Coffin (Fishtank's Great Comet, New Theatre's Freaky Friday) as Lady.

RAT PACK AT THE SPEAKEASY plays for five performances, May 1 - 4, at the Atchison Event Center (710 S 9th St, Atchison, KS 66002).

Evening performances begin at 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Matinee performances are offered on Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 pm.

Comments