The Coterie Reveals Lineup For 2024/25 Season

The Coterie Theatre has announced its 2024/2025 season lineup. Learn more below!

The season highlights include a Coterie world premiere co-production with the American Royal on Horse Power: Tom Bass' American Story and the world premiere of Just Ask!, an adaptation of the #1 New York Times bestselling book by Sonia Sotomayor.



Newly appointed Producing Artistic Director Khalia Davis stated, "I am proud of our new season's theme: What makes you special, makes you strong because it fully encompasses the heart of who we are at The Coterie! Every show has a central figure who discovers that they have a special gift that can affect positive change and outcomes for those around them. We want young people to seek out and own what makes them special and realize that in celebrating our uniqueness and differences, we are all stronger. One of my goals as the new Producing Artistic Director of this extraordinary theatre is to reawaken our devoted audiences with the type of work that built the cherished legacy of The Coterie we have today. From world premieres to newly formed community partnerships, to beloved classics, there is something for everyone at The Coterie this season!”

THE COTERIE’S 2024/2025 SEASON

Horse Power: Tom Bass' American Story

A Coterie World Premiere

in co-production with the American Royal

featuring puppets by What If Puppets



September 11 – October 6, 2024

Press/Opening Night: Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson



Tom Bass, a Missourian born in slavery, became the greatest horseman of his time. Internationally known for being a horse whisperer, among his many accolades, he started the American Royal’s first horse show. In contemporary times, Natalia (“Nate”) Edmonds loves horses, especially the one her parents bought her for her birthday. As a Black teenager, she learns about and is inspired by the legacy of Tom Bass as she grapples with what modern day racism looks like.

For families with AGES 9+ | Approximate running time: 70 minutes

Electric Poe

A co-production with

Union Cemetery Historical Society



A special outdoor engagement at Union Cemetery

October 17 – November 3, 2024

Press/Opening Night: Friday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

By Edgar Allan Poe

Adapted and performed by R.H. Wihoit

Directed by Amanda Kibler



Performed outdoors in one of Kansas City’s hidden gems! Just in time for Halloween, Electric Poe returns to Union Cemetery to showcase R.H. Wilhoit once again captivating audiences as the master of the macabre. This year, Wilhoit looks at Poe through the eyes of Poe’s rival writer, Rufus Griswold. Written as an obituary by Griswold for Poe, highlighted stories include “The Raven” and “William Wilson”.

For families with AGES 10+ | Approximate running time: 60 minutes

Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo TYA

A co-production with What If Puppets



November 6 – December 30, 2024

Press / Opening Night: Friday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m.

A New Theatre for Young Audiences Version

Music & Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

Book Adapted by Lindsay Anderson

Music and Orchestrations Adapted & Arranged by Myrna Conn

Based on the 2003 Disney/Pixar film Finding Nemo written by Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson, David Reynolds & directed by Andrew Stanton. © Disney/Pixar



The beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo comes to life on stage, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen). Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid, Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

For Everyone ~ ALL AGES | Approximate running time: 60 minutes

Just Ask!

A Coterie World Premiere

in co-production with What If Puppets



January 29 – February 23, 2025

Press / Opening Night: Friday, January 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Book by Fran Sillau

Music and Lyrics by Mark Kurtz

Based on the book by Sonia Sotomayor



As they work to create a garden, young people with different abilities are getting to know one another. Young Sonia is new, and there is something she hasn’t told the others about herself. Will they accept her? With multicultural music and joyful choreography, this world premiere musical illustrates how to “just ask” about what makes each of us unique. Just Ask! is based on The New York Times best-selling book by Sonia Sotomayor.

For Everyone ~ ALL AGES | Approximate running time: 70 minutes

Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale

March 19 – May 4, 2025

Press / Opening Night: Friday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Book and lyrics by Karen Zacarías

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma



What will happen to Cinderella at the ball … game? That's the surprising climactic question in this contemporary Latin-American Cinderella musical, which delightfully turns the classic fairy tale on its head, telling the story from both Cinderella and the "stepsister's" perspective. Cinderella, a newcomer from Puerto Rico, comes to visit her "stepsister," Rosa, in the United States. The catch … Cinderella only speaks Spanish and Rosa only speaks English. Will these two girls be able to reach an understanding at the (basket) ball game? With a fairy godfather and other delightful twists to the original story, Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale crosses language and gender barriers, weaving a subtle lesson on empathy, sportsmanship and respect. Boys and girls will be cheering in their seats. Lauded by audiences, theaters, schools and academics, Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale is a groundbreaking bilingual children's musical from the award-winning team of playwright Karen Zacarías and composer Deborah Wicks La Puma.

For Everyone ~ ALL AGES | Approximate running time: 60 minutes

A Year with Frog and Toad

June 11 – August 3, 2025

Press / Opening Night: Friday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Book & lyrics by Willie Reale

Music by Robert Reale

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel



Well-loved characters hop from the page to the stage in A Year with Frog and Toad, the Tony Award-nominated musical following two great friends - the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad - through four, fun-filled seasons. Part vaudeville, part make-believe, all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures, weathering all seasons. The jazzy upbeat score bubbles with melody and wit; an inventive, exuberant, and enchanting musical for the whole family. A Year with Frog and Toad is based on the popular Frog and Toad book series originally written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel. Weaving several short stories from the six books together with tuneful, catchy Broadway melodies, the musical adaptation follows Frog and Toad’s friendship over the course of one year. Each of the four seasons brings an exciting, new adventure for the two – with the reluctant Toad usually being won over in the end - and shows how each of those experiences strengthen and grow their friendship.

For Everyone ~ ALL AGES | Approximate running time: 60 minutes

ALSO THIS SEASON

The Coterie Theatre School

Fall Semester begins in October; Winter in January; Spring in March; Summer in June

The Coterie’s acting classes strive to introduce students, age 3 through high school, to the joy and excitement of theatre while building self-esteem and confidence and refining their creativity, active listening, and concentration skills. School year classes are held at two metro locations: Midtown (at The Coterie) and Overland Park (Miller-Marley School of Dance and Voice).

Project Daylight

Touring schools in the Kansas City area FREE OF CHARGE

A collaboration between The Coterie Theatre and UMKC School of Social Work

Offered FREE of charge to 6th and 7th grades in the Kansas City area, Project Daylight supports mental wellness in pre-teens/teens. Pairing a trained actor/facilitator with a graduate student in social work, the classroom-sized session addresses mental health through an innovative, interactive theatre workshop that introduces middle school students - an often-underserved group - to mental wellness concepts. Project Daylight's goals are to destigmatizing asking for help, open dialogue, and provide resiliency tools.

Project Pride

February 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. and February 23, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. | Auditions to be held September 2024

A group of LGBTQ and straight allied teens give voice to their experiences in a collection of hilarious and thought-provoking scenes that challenge assumptions and celebrate the diversity of the artists and the audience.

Performance Intended for TEENS & ADULTS

Young Playwrights Festival

April 27, 2025

Rich and varied theatrical writings evolve from a year-long process by our city's most gifted young playwrights who have emerged from The Coterie’s Young Playwrights Roundtable. See a collection of new works forged into an ambitious festival of script-in-hand readings staged by professional artists utilizing students from The Coterie's Master class program and professional directors.

Performance Intended for TEENS & ADULTS

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets, Spotlight Passes, and group reservations for The Coterie’s 2024/2025 season are available now by calling The Coterie’s box office at 816.474.6552 or visiting www.thecoterie.org. Please Note: Everyone attending the performance must have a paid admission regardless of age.

Subscriptions: In lieu of season subscriptions, The Coterie offers Spotlight Passes which work like season tickets without committing to a set schedule. Passes cost $150.00 and include a variety of benefits including 10 flexible tickets that can be used on a combination of shows in the 2024/2025 Season, priority seating, ticket exchanges, and other privileges. Note: Spotlight Passes may not be applied to the special engagement of Electric Poe at Union Cemetery.

Individual Tickets: Tickets are $13.00-$16.00 for youth under 18, students, and seniors age 60 and older, and $17.00-$20.00 for adults, depending on performance date. Tickets for the special engagement of Electric Poe at Union Cemetery are $18.00 for youth under 18, students, and seniors age 60 and older, and $25.00 for adults.

Group Pricing: The Coterie offers groups of 20 or more a special preview rate of $6.75 per person the first week of each production. After preview week, groups pay only $7.00-$7.50 per person for weekday matinees and $9.00-$14.00 for weekend performances, depending on performance date.

