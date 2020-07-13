Starlight Partners With CBC To Host Urgent Blood Drive

As regions have reopened and hospitals have resumed elective surgeries, Community Blood Center (CBC) has issued an urgent call for healthy blood donors. The need for blood has rebounded to pre-COVID-19 levels, but the blood supply is dangerously low. Starlight, in partnership with several neighboring Swope Park organizations, has teamed up with CBC to host an urgent community blood drive on Thursday, July 16, and healthy individuals are urged to participate.

"While we are unable to hold live events at this time, we are pleased to be able to open Starlight's doors for such an important cause," Barb Schulte, Starlight's vice president of community engagement, said. "This is one small thing that our Swope Park community can do to show support during the coronavirus pandemic, and we encourage everyone to join us on July 16."

CBC is the primary supplier of blood products across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, providing to hospitals including University of Kansas Health System, Children's Mercy Hospital, Saint Luke's Health System, and many more. In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, reserves are far below that minimum.

"As hospitals have resumed their operations, it's imperative that the local blood supply is able to sustain them. Our local hospitals are counting on the generosity of our communities to step up and meet this need," said Kim Peck, senior executive director of Community Blood Center.

A number of Swope Park and surrounding area organizations plan to participate in the blood drive including Go Ape, Kansas City Parks & Recreation, Lakeside Nature Center, Research Medical Center, Southeast Community Center, Swope Soccer Fields & Sporting KC, the Southtown Council and the KC Chamber.

The blood drive will be held in the Applause Club at Starlight, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132, on Thursday, July 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Applause Club is located on the east side of Starlight and can be accessed via Gate 8. Parking is available curbside and in the Zoo's Zebra and Cheetah parking lots.

Donors are asked to wear a face mask to their donation or one will be provided to them upon arrival. Appointments are strongly encouraged, and walk-ins will only be accepted if capacity allows. Appointments can be made online at savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: EG9Z, or call 1-877-468-6844.

In order to protect CBC staff, healthy blood donors and our community blood supply, individuals are instructed not to attend the blood drive if they are experiencing a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 (chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) or have been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 until 14 days after their illness has resolved. Please note: CBC does NOT test for COVID-19. Additional information is available at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.

