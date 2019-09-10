Say HELLO, DOLLY! Under The Stars At Starlight!

The producers of HELLO, DOLLY!, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, and Starlight Theatre are excited to announce that single tickets for the National Tour starring Carolee Carmello are on sale now. Tickets are available at the Starlight Theatre box office (4700 Starlight Road, Kansas City, MO, 64132), by visiting kcstarlight.com, or by calling 816-363-STAR (7827). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 816-997-1137.

"This production of Hello, Dolly! is bigger and better than it's ever been," Rich Baker, President and CEO of Starlight, said. "This tour is everything that I love about Broadway-and spares no extravagance. It celebrates the iconic moments of this larger-than-life musical with incredible sets and costumes, phenomenal dancing, and big-talent that has what it takes to champion these iconic roles. What could be better than Hello, Dolly! to complete our 2019 AdventHealth Broadway Series?"

Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls "the best show of the year!" and the Los Angeles Times says "distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best." Director Jerry Zaks' "gorgeous" new production (Vogue) is "making people crazy happy!" (The Washington Post). After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion - hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it "a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you're lucky enough to score a ticket, you'll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!"

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Supervision), Ben Whiteley (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

HELLO, DOLLY! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

Tickets to Hello, Dolly! at Starlight are on sale now and can be purchased online at kcstarlight.com, by calling 816-363-STAR (7827) or visiting the box office at 4700 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132. All performances begin at 8 p.m.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2019 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.





