STORIES OF RESILIENCY: BLACK DANCERS IN AMERICAN BALLET IN KANSAS CITY to be Presented by Kansas City Ballet

Four professional black dancers living and working in Kansas City will share their journeys on navigating dance careers in the American Ballet World. Moderated by Allan S. Gray II, a respected Kansas City business professional and community leader, each panelist will impart their unique dance experiences, perspectives on diversity, inclusion and equity in ballet and respond to questions from the community sent in advance of the panel, as well as during the panel.

The event will take place on Friday, April 23, 2021 | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CDT.

WHO:

* Moderator Allan S. Gray II, Former KCB board member and former board member of the Missouri Arts Council. He is also founding board member of the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey.

* April Berry, Former apprentice, and ballerina with ballet companies in New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., current Director of Community Engagement and Education at Kansas City Ballet and Kansas City Ballet School faculty member.

* Karen Brown, Former ballerina with Dance Theatre of Harlem, current Assistant Professor of Dance at UMKC Conservatory, University of Missouri at Kansas City.

* Whitney Huell, Former ballerina with Ballet West, current ballerina with Kansas City Ballet and Kansas City Ballet School faculty member.

* Josh Bodden, former dancer with Miami City Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Cincinnati Ballet, current danseur with Kansas City Ballet and Kansas City Ballet School faculty member.

