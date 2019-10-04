Revised KCRep World Premieres Make Off-Broadway And East Coast Debut

Kansas City Repertory Theatre announced today that two shows which received their world premiere productions at Spencer Theatre are going on to new life on the East Coast. New York's Second Stage Theater announced this week that Between the Lines, which premiered in 2017 at KCRep in association with Daryl Roth Productions, will be produced Off-Broadway. Performances begin April 21, 2020, and it officially opens in May 2020. Between the Lines is based on The New York Times Best-Seller Book by Jodi Picoult & Samantha Van Leer with Book by Timothy Allen McDonald and Music & Lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson.

Additionally, Last Days of Summer, which premiered at KCRep in 2018 in association with Daryl Roth productions, will be staged this fall by the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, New Jersey. LAST DAYS is based on the book by author Steve Kluger, who also wrote the script and lyrics for this production. Jason Howland is the composer, arranger and music supervisor on the production.

Both shows were directed by Jeff Calhoun at KCRep who will continue with the productions. Former artistic director, Eric Rosen scouted and produced both projects at KCRep. During his tenure as artistic director, Rosen built a national reputation for KCRep as a place for new play and musical development. The foundation Rosen built continues with KCRep's new artistic leader.

"As a developer of new plays, KCRep takes great pride in creating original works for our audiences and then sharing those KC crafted stories with people all over the country," says Artistic Director Stuart Carden.

"KCRep subscribers and supporters helped shape Between the Lines and Last Days of Summer. Second productions are a vital part of the new play development process as the creators strive to incorporate what they learned from our audience into these new productions," adds Executive Director Angela Gieras.

KCRep remains committed to more stories like these originating right here in KC.

KCRep's 2019/20 Season is underwritten by the following supporters: Marion & Henry Bloch Family Foundation, Copaken Family Fund, Hall Family Foundation, Hallmark Corporate Foundation, Muriel McBrien Kauffman Foundation, Shubert Foundation, UMKC, and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, whose award is underwritten in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Patricia McIlrath, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, the professional theatre in residence at UMKC, is led by Artistic Director, Stuart Carden and Executive Director, Angela Lee Gieras. KCRep is nationally known as an incubator of new plays and producer of innovative musicals and reimagined classics.

Together with an active board of directors, a year-round, part-time, and seasonal staff of 210, and over 300 volunteers, KCRep serves patrons from more than 40 states on their two stages, Spencer Theatre and Copaken Stage in downtown Kansas City. More than 12,000 school students and educators see live theatre productions at KCRep annually, many of whom are experiencing the genre for the first time. The company dedicates itself to producing works that are compelling, passionate, and entertaining.





