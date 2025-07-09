Review: THE WIZ at KC Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A surprising, bright, and entertaining production of THE WIZ opened Tuesday night at Kansas City’s Music Hall to an almost full house for a one week run. THE WIZ is the season closer for American Theatre Guild’s 2024-2025 season.

I’m not sure what I was expecting with THE WIZ, but I found myself being grabbed from the very first number and thoroughly entertained.

Kyla Jade as Aunt Em and Dana Cimone as Dorothy in the

North American Tour of THE WIZ.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

This iteration of THE WIZ is characterized by a super cast. It is led by the four main characters including Dana Cimone as Dorothy Gale, Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the Scarecrow, D. Jerome as the Tinman, and Cal Mitchell as the Cowardly Lion. The Wiz is Alan Mingo Jr.

What I saw in THE WIZ was an incredibly tight, professional, and slick rendering of the L. Frank Baum tale with an all African American cast. The use of dance with an unusually large ensemble very much added to the continuity of the show. Each of the singing leads was excellent.

The signature song is "Ease on down the road." The introduction songs for each of the characters are all special.

. Cal Mitchell as The Lion, D. Jerome as The Tinman,

Dana Cimone as Dorothy, and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as The Scarecrow

in the North American Tour of THE WIZ.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

THE WIZ is directed by Schele Williams and choreographed by Jaquel Knight. Scene Design is by Hannah Beachler. Lighting is by Ryan J. O’Gara. Costumes are by Sharen Davis. Video and Projections are by Daniel Brodie.

There have been mixed reviews of this show over the years and even for this production which had a limited run on Broadway last year. It was originally posited to have been a retelling of L. Frank Baum’s THE WIZARD OF OZ with an all-Black cast and through the lens of the Black experience in America.

The ensemble of The Wiz in Emerald City

in the North American Tour of THE WIZ.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

This production may or may not lose some of that, but what it does is closely mirror the original story line. The book is written by William F. Brown with a sparkling score by Charlie Smalls with additional material by comedian and writer Amber Ruffin. Amber is best known for her contributions to the Seth Meyers Late Night Show and as a visible TV host.

If there is a criticism, it is that most of the female songs are delivered in a “Mahalia Jackson” full voice, jazz manner. After a while, strong musical numbers by themselves assume a certain sameness. Regardless, the audience ate it up to the point of some cheers.

Alan Mingo Jr as The Wiz in the North American Tour of THE WIZ.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

This new version of THE WIZ assumes a certain jokiness that does not take away from the top quality of the individual performances.

If you are looking for a lot of depth to these characters, you may be disappointed. I wish the acoustics in the ninety-year-old Music Hall were a bit better. I would have liked to have been better to hear and understand all the clever lyrics and dialog. What you do get is a super professional, fun evening at the theater. I very much recommend this production of THE WIZ.

Kyla Jade as Evillene and the ensemble of The Wiz

in the North American Tour of THE WIZ.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

THE WIZ continues "Easing on down the road" through Sunday, July 13 at the Music Hall. Tickets are available at the American Theatre Guild online or by telephone at 816.421.7500.

