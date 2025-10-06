Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW THE CULT CLASSIC OPENS IN KANSAS CITY AT The Grand Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Happy anniversary, Rocky. You turned fifty this year! THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, a cult classic, opened in 1975, two years after the musical stage production opened in the United Kingdom. This is the 10th year that Padgett Productions has produced THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in Kansas City. It is also the 20th year since Padgett Productions was founded. Where would the Halloween season be without doing the Time Warp?

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, with book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, opened Friday, October 3rd at the Grand Theatre in Crown Center. The musical, directed and produced by Nick Padgett, runs through November 1. You know it’s the beginning of the Halloween season when Brad and Janet take a road trip, ending up at the Frankenstein place. To me, his most significant contribution is starring as Frank “N” Furter, the sweet transvestite mad scientist from Transsexual Transylvania. Padgett has turned his attention to the production teams that he has been a part of on and off Broadway.

Brad and Janet have a flat while trying to see Professor Dr. Scott, who introduced them to each other. Stuck far away from the nearest town, they brave the walk in the rain to The Frankenstein Place, where they are welcomed by Riff Raff, played by Austin Skibble. They discover that the home is occupied by Frank “N’ Furter and his out-of-the-world crew, Riff Raff, Magenta, and Columbia. To their surprise, their host has been busy making a man with blonde hair and a tan, and this would be the night Rocky is brought to life.

Brad is played by Scotty Sharp, and Janet by Haley Knudsen. Both actors are reprising their respective roles from a year ago. Though both are fine actors and Knudsen has a wonderful voice, I found Sharp’s voice to be squeaky and somewhat annoying, whether talking or singing.

Ray Ettinger is superb returning in his role as the Narrator. Ettinger has appeared on stage, television, and film in many states and countries. Having performed the role for Padgett Productions for all ten years, he has developed a unique sense of timing that brings a deluge of laughter from the audience.

Jill Smith returns for her 10th year as Magenta, and Chelsea Anglemyer returns for her sixth year as Columbia. Both are great examples of the immense talent that makes up the performing arts in Kansas City. Smith also handles the role of Company Manager and, along with Anglemyer, is the dance captain. I have seen and reviewed the show many times with these two magnificent performers, so I can’t imagine anyone else in those parts.

Skibble makes his debut with THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as Riff Raff, Frank “N” Furter's butler. Skibble is a grand highlight to the show and is exquisite in the role. His portrayal of the character is so finely developed that at times his voice sounds exactly like that of Richard O’Brien, who played the role in the film adaptation.

Cameron Gunter has appeared as Rocky since 2019 and is making his final appearance before moving to Dallas, TX. He can sing, he can dance, and he looks very nice in those little pants. He will be appearing as Rocky on October 3, 1, 26, and the Midnight performance on Halloween night. Dalton Homolka will play the role of Rocky for the remaining performances.

Also appearing are the Phantoms played by Emmy Hadley, Jackson Tomlin, and Tanner Schartz. Payton Meyer plays Trixie (and sells popcorn before the show). Justin Moss makes his ninth appearance as Rocky and Dr. Scott. The cast is supported by the band with Tim Braselton, Music Director and keyboard, Micah Cotton on drums, Brooke Kafka on Saxophone, Branden Moser, electric guitar, and Mark Johnson on electric bass.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW continues through November 1 in the Grand Theatre. Hurry and get your tickets before they are gone. This is one show that is also at the top of the market to me, which explains why I plan on seeing it again on Halloween night. Purchase tickets at www,tickets.padgettproductionkc.com/events.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions.

