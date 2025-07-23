Park University International Center for Music Reveals 2025-26 Concert Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A series of 11 concerts, featuring world-renowned special guests and Park University faculty, students and alumni, will highlight the International Center for Music’s 2025-26 season. The 23rd year of Park ICM concerts begins in September and ends in May 2026.

The showcase of classical music kicks off on Friday, Sept. 5, with violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova in concert at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan., and concludes on Friday, May 1, 2026, also at the 1900 Building, with pianist and Park ICM artist-in-residence Behzod Abduraimov.



In between, an immense depth of musicality will include concerts featuring violinist Shmuel Ashkenasi, the husband-and-wife duo of violinist Ben Sayevich and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich (both members of the Park ICM faculty/staff), Park ICM piano and strings students at the 1900 Building, as well as concerts with the ICM Orchestra and ICM Chamber Orchestra in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the University’s flagship campus in Parkville.



In addition, the 7th annual and much-anticipated Stanislav and Friends gala, featuring the concert’s namesake, Park ICM founder and artistic director, pianist Stanislav Ioudenitch (supported in part by Paul and Linda DeBruce), will be held on Saturday, March 21, in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Mo.

The International Center for Music’s complete 2025-26 concert schedule:

Admission for the Park ICM Orchestra and Park ICM Orchestra concerts at Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance (links to each concert will be available in the fall). For concerts at the 1900 Building, tickets are $30 for the general public and $10 for students with valid I.D. via the 1900 Building’s website (links to each concert will be available in August). Tickets for the Stanislav and Friends concert at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will be available in late 2025/early 2026.