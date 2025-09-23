Park University International Center For Music to Hold Side-by-Side Concert With the Kansas City Symphony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three members of the Park University International Center for Music faculty will perform with a trio of string members of the Kansas City Symphony in a side-by-side concert on Thursday, Oct. 23, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan. This concert replaces the originally scheduled performance on the same date by violinist Shmuel Ashkenasi, who was forced to cancel his appearance due to health reasons.

The concert will feature Park ICM cellist Daniel Veis, pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich and violist Christine Grossman, alongside the Kansas City Symphony’s concertmaster and first violinist Jun Iwasaki, principal cellist Mark Gibb, and double bassist and acting associate principal bass Richard Ryan.

The repertoire for the concert is scheduled to include “Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 49,” composed by Felix Mendelssohn, and “Piano Quintet in A Major, D. 667” (also known as the Trout Quintet / Forellenquintett) composed by Franz Schubert.

The next performance in the International Center for Music’s 2025-26 season will be on Thursday, Nov. 13, as students of world-renowned pianist and ICM founder/artistic director Stanislav Ioudenitch will hold a concert at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan., starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $30 for the general public and $10 for students (not including fees), and are available to purchase in advance through Eventbrite. For more information, visit icm.park.edu/1900-ioudenitch-piano-studio-november-2025.

For more information about these concerts and the International Center for Music, visit icm.park.edu.