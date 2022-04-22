Northeast Arts KC Presents Free Guided Open Studio Tour

Northeast Arts KC is celebrating the creative community through a FREE self-guided Northeast Artist Open Studio Tour.

The tour kicks off at The EGG for its grand (re)opening featuring the work of local artists, snacks, beer tastings from Crane Brewery (at all locations) and opportunities to create your own art. The tour continues with four working artist studios and four galleries within a ten-minute drive. See local artists in their Creative Spaces!

Local media includes social media, in the Northeast News, www.northeastartskc.org & www.NEKCchamber.com



Artist Studio Tour maps will be available at each location. Saturday April 30, 2022 from 10am-6pm. Starting Location: The EGG Gallery and Business Incubator featuring their grand Re-Opening 2659 Independence Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124.

Three professional guest artists and two schools will be represented at the EGG. You can begin your tour at any of the eight locations listed below.



Artist Studios: