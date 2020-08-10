Musical Theater Heritage Presents LET'S DANCE

This virtual production will be available for viewing starting Friday, August 21 and ending Tuesday, August 25.

MTH presents LET'S DANCE - They're singing and dancing to celebrate the music from the best dance musicals of all-time. Tunes from 42nd Street, West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Hamilton, and more! Join them as they shine a light on choreographers who have influenced Broadway dance. From Michael Kidd to Jerome Robbins to Bob Fosse and others, we invite you to "come and meet those dancing feet!"

Get tickets HERE.

