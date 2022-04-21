Music Theater Heritage Presents Regional Premiere Of Andrew Lloyd Webber's SONG & DANCE

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creative team for the second production of its 2022 Season, the regional premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's SONG & DANCE. The production is led by Emily Shackelford, who last appeared at MTH in its record-setting production of CATS in 2018. SONG & DANCE is directed by Jessalyn Kincaid and Linnaia McKenzie with choreography by Caroline Dahm.

The rarely produced musical features one act told entirely through "Song" and the other told entirely through "Dance," and features some of Webber's most appealing tunes like "Unexpected Song," "Tell Me On A Sunday" and "Nothing Like You've Ever Known."



Alongside Shackelford, the complete ensemble features Aimee Grajeda, Sarah McGuyer, Max Nelson-Steinhoff and MaryAnn Traxler. The creative team includes music direction by Mark Ferrell, scenic design by Sarah Reed, lighting design by Shelbi Arndt, costume design by Shannon Smith-Regnier, sound design by Jon Robertson, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

Although SONG & DANCE premiered on Broadway in 1985, Webber composed VARIATIONS (now the dance portion) in 1978 for his cellist brother Julian. Originally composed for cello and rock band, VARIATIONS is based on the A Minor Caprice No. 24 by Paganini. While the Broadway production of SONG & DANCE was rearranged for cello and orchestra, MTH was able to procure rights for the original cello and rock band arrangements. The rock band includes Ferrell on piano, Sascha Gorschang on cello, Tod Barnard on drum set, Cindy Egger on guitar, and Sonja Richardson on bass.

SONG & DANCE plays fifteen performances, May 12 - 29. Tickets start at only $35 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987. Health and Safety: As of March 23, MTH no longer requires proof of vaccination. Masks remain optional.