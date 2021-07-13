Midwest Premiere Of HALF TIME-GOTTA DANCE to be Presented At Theatre In The Park

Grandma's got her groove on! Do 60-year-olds have swagger? (If they are hip-hop dancers, they do!) When a group of folks (all over the age of 60) decide they are going to audition for a dance squad that will perform in front of 20,000 spectators at a major league basketball half-time show... and they get CHOSEN... and they learn the dance they will be performing is HIP-HOP... well, let your mind wander!

HALF TIME - Gotta Dance is the incredible true story of nine determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team. They have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years-old! Of course, they end up bustin' a move center court and learning a little something along the way! This new musical- and Midwest premiere - is opening Friday, July 16-Sunday, July 18 at Theatre in the Park (TIP). The production continues Wednesday, July 21 through Saturday, July 24. Curtain time is 8:30 p.m.

HALF TIME - Gotta Dance is based on the motion picture Gotta Dance by Dori Berinstein. The film captures the real-life story of the New Jersey NETSationals - a group of 12 women and one man who DO end up as a dance group of hip-hop dancers all over the age of 60!

The TIP production is co-directed by James Levy (also vocal director) and LB (also choreographer), marking the first time this team as directed a show for the TIP Main Stage.

"The cast and production team for this show are so committed to making this a great show," LB said. "Throughout the rehearsal process, almost everyone has shared how important this show is to them personally. They've been working so hard - coming in extra hours to make sure they have everything just right. These actors are volunteers - they are here solely because they want to be," she said. "They are fueled by their enthusiasm and their connection with these stories. This energy is palpable and contagious, and it has been such a joyful and positive experience to be part of."

Only after the group of seniors learn they made the audition cut and will be members of the new dance squad do they learn they won't be dancing tap, salsa or swing-instead, they will bring down the house with a style that is entirely new to them: hip-hop. Along the way through mentorship and friendship they battle self-doubt, stereotypes and even each other for a chance to perform in front of 20,000 screaming fans! Together they remind us that in life, when the odds are stacked against you and the challenges seem too great to overcome, it's not the end of the game-it's HALF TIME. Age IS just a number, after all.

"The 'show within a show' is a well-known construct in musical theater - we got to see a great example of one in Curtains earlier this season. This production of Half Time has become a 'show around the show' - a term I have come up with to describe how truly art mimics life, so much that it feels like life is mimicking the art," LB said. "Throughout the rehearsal process, our cast members have experienced all the real-life emotions they've been 'acting' for this musical. They have been thrilled to be cast, excited to share their abilities, scared to dance hip hop, humbled by their physical limitations, inspired by their coaches, frustrated with each other, pulled away by family emergencies, encouraged by their friends, motivated by people who say they can't, soaked in Epsom salts, and they have come together to form a team," said LB.

"To say this has been a life-changing experience is trite, but also very true," Levy said. "At the end of the day, you can't back down, you gotta get up! I hope people walk away from this show believing exactly what the show says, 'age is just a number'. You don't have to give up on your personal goals or dreams just because of how old you are, you are still capable of accomplishing anything you put your mind to," he said.

Among the cast are Joy Richardson (Joanne, a former professional dancer for whom the stakes of being on this squad are very high), Nicole McCroskey (Tara, the dance squad coach), Sharon Johnson (Bea, a grandmother at odds with her granddaughter), Pam Sollars (Mae, finding joy in dancing while dealing with the slow loss of her husband through dementia), Ruth Baum Bigus (Muriel, sight challenged and refuses to wear glasses because it makes her face look fat!), Stuart Jackson (a widower needing some motivation to get out of his basement) and local actress Jenny Hines (a kindergarten teacher with a substantial love of hip-hop music), who has not been on stage for 37 years!

"The cast has been so extremely dedicated to this show and the overall rehearsal process. The passion they have to share this story is contagious and has continued to motivate everyone to a level that I don't think anyone was expecting," Levy said. "The cast members are some of the most kind, caring, hardworking, and enthusiastic individuals I have ever worked with, and I cannot wait for our audiences to experience their performance."

For this production, TIP is partnering with Jewish Family Services to help with its Summer "WipeOut" campaign, securing toilet paper for its food pantry. Patrons can bring a 4-pack (or more) of toilet paper with them to the theatre and receive a coupon for a free box of popcorn. Additional information can be found on the JFS website at jfskc.org.

The Theatre in the Park OUTDOOR performs in a beautiful amphitheater located inside Shawnee Mission Park at 7710 Renner Road, in Shawnee, KS, and is a program of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. TTIP is the largest outdoor community theater in the country and has been providing quality theatre entertainment in the community for half a century! Information at www.theatreinthepark.org.

"HALF TIME - Gotta Dance" takes "center court" at Theatre in the Park (TIP) for seven performances July 16-18, 21-24.