MISS YOU LIKE HELL, MOTHERS AND SONS, and More Announced For Spinning Tree Theatre's 10th Anniversary Season

Spinning Tree Theatre announces the 10th anniversary season of plays and musicals, featuring 3 Kansas City premieres and the local-cast premiere of a hit Off-Broadway musical. Onstage headliners include Vanessa Severo, Nedra Dixon and Illeana Kirven. Directors Heidi Van and Jeff Church make their Spinning Tree debuts in the new season, which includes recent works by Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights; Pulitzer Prize for Water by the Spoonful) and Terrence McNally (Tony Awards for Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class).

Season tickets are on sale now through Central Ticket Office by calling 816-235-6222 or by visiting www.spinningtreetheatre.com.

Artistic Director Michael Grayman-Parkhurst: "It's an honor to be able to celebrate our tenth anniversary season of producing meaningful and entertaining theatre in Kansas City! Our mission has always been to reflect our city's diversity, and the 2020-21 season will dig even deeper into that promise. From Quiara Alegría Hudes and Erin McKeown's reimagining of the American road story to Terrence McNally's examination of a grieving mother - from an about-time honoring of American musical great Sister Rosetta Tharpe to a feel-good send-up of princess power - season 10 promises to delight and inspire."

MISS YOU LIKE HELL

Book and Lyrics by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Music and Lyrics by Erin McKeown

August 14 - 30, 2020

Kansas City premiere! | Premiered Off-Broadway at The Public Theatre, 2018

Directed by Heidi Van | Starring Vanessa Severo (West Side Story)

When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them. Chance encounters with a medley of characters along the way brings them closer to understanding what sets them apart-and what connects them forever. Featuring compelling original songs that are every bit as diverse and eclectic as America, MISS YOU LIKE HELL is a new musical that exudes the joy, love and frustration of being a family in a changing country.

MOTHERS AND SONS

By Terrence McNally

November 6-22, 2020

Kansas City premiere! | Premiered on Broadway, 2014

Directed by Jeff Church | Starring Nedra Dixon (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill)

MOTHERS AND SONS is about a woman who pays a surprise visit to the New York apartment of her late son's partner, who is now married to another man and has a young son. Challenged to face how society has changed around her, she is finally able to see the rich life her son might have led.

MARIE AND ROSETTA

By George Brant

February 12-28, 2021

Kansas City premiere! | Premiered Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theatre, 2016

Directed by Michael Grayman-Parkhurst | Starring Illeana Kirven (Caroline, or Change)

Bringing fierce guitar playing and swing to gospel music, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a legend in her time and a huge influence on Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, and Ray Charles. MARIE AND ROSETTA chronicles her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare to embark on a tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in musical history.

DISENCHANTED!

By Dennis T. Giacino

May 14-30, 2021

Kansas City cast premiere! | Premiered Off-Broadway, 2014

Directed by Andrew Grayman-Parkhurst

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that's anything but Grimm. The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they've been portrayed in today's pop culture, so they've tossed their tiaras and come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know - these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth.

Spinning Tree Theatre produces at Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS. Performances are Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm.

Spinning Tree Theatre, founded in 2010, is currently celebrating 9 years as a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, professional performing arts organization dedicated to producing works that celebrate and reflect the diversity of Kansas City by exploring a variety of cultures and art forms through theatre, music and dance.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You