MAKS & VAL: STRIPPED DOWN TOUR is Coming to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in August

Coming to Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 7 p.m., Maks & Val: Stripped Down Tour is making its way to Kansas City, Missouri!

After the global pandemic forced the cancellation of their highly anticipated Motion Pictures Tour, the Chmerkovskiy brothers took time to reflect and rethink how to inspire and entertain in our rapidly-changing world.

Enter Stripped Down, a unique experience that will bring you closer to the boys than ever before; an intimate evening packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling, and world-class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name. Maks and Val will have you laughing, crying, then laughing again. An up-close and personal show sharing their most revealing stories like only they can.

Genuine and heartwarming, the Stripped Down Tour promises to take your emotions for a ride, and have you smiling on the drive back. The boys leave their hearts out on stage ... and maybe a shirt or two.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at kauffmancenter.org. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees.

ABOUT MAKS & VAL

Maksim (Maks) Chmerkovskiy is a Latin Ballroom dance champion, choreographer, Broadway star, actor and producer. First appearing on TV in 2005 as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars' season two, Maks was on the series for 17 seasons and won the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014 with Olympic ice dancer, Meryl Davis. Known for being passionate, opinionated and vocal, he is regarded as one of the most successful, loved and well-known cast members from DWTS.

Maks, with his brother Val, co-wrote and co-directed their very own 55-city North American tour Our Way in 2016. In 2018 they once again hit the road with their follow-up tour Confidential which had sold out theaters across the US culminating in a monumental sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall.

Maksim is originally from Ukraine and immigrated with his family to Brooklyn in 1994. A few years later, Maks had opened an all kids ballroom dance academy called Rising Stars. Over the last few decades, Maks has coached and mentored numerous successful dancers, many of whom are current stars of dance in their own right. In 2005, Maks co-founded Dance With Me dance studios which currently includes 14 high-end social dance clubs, nationwide, dedicated to first-rate dance instruction. During the recent pandemic, Maks's entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found DanceAndCo, an app that gives everyone access to dance, fitness and entertainment.

A "Sloth" on the inaugural season of Masked Dancer, Maks has also appeared on multiple TV shows, including Why Women Kill, General Hospital, Chasing Life and The Exes as well as Netflix production of Fuller House. Maks had starred on Broadway in productions of Burn the Floor and Forever Tango.

Committed to charitable causes Maks passionately supports ChildHelp, ALfalit, St. Jude Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital of LA.

Maks is married to Dancing with the Stars pro, Peta Murgatroyd and in January 2017 they welcomed their first child, a son, Shai.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy is a professional dancer, author and television personality. A 14-time US National Champion and two-time World Dance Champion, Val rose to stardom as a fan-favorite professional and eventual two-time winner of the hit series Dancing with the Stars. He has since appeared on numerous television shows, including Netflix's Fuller House and Fox's Flirty Dancing and So You Think You Can Dance, as well as served as a judge on the inaugural season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. Val, with his brother Maks, co-wrote and co-directed their very own 55-city North American tour Our Way in 2016. In 2018 they once again hit the road with their follow-up tour Confidential which sold out theaters across the US culminating in a monumental sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall.

Val is the co-founder and owner of Dance With Me studios, a leading nationwide network of dance studios with the mission of making dance accessible to all people regardless of skill level. Val is a nationally recognized dance educator and advocate for keeping kids active, healthy and creative through dance. Val is a philanthropist who supports numerous charities, including the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Children's Hospital of LA and Pencils of Promise. He also spent time mentoring kids at the KIPP Scholar Academy in South Los Angeles.

In 2018, Val released his first memoir titled I'll Never Change my Name, which detailed his life, career and experience as an Eastern European immigrant. As a classically trained violinist, Val has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

Val was born in Odessa, Ukraine to an engineer mother and marine merchant father and immigrated to Brooklyn, New York at 8 years old. He is fluent in Russian and English.