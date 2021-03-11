Live This Friday at Noon & On-Demand KANSAS CITY: 1924 Returns With Episode 10

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 11, 2021  

This week, in "Doppelganger," the 10th episode of "Kansas City: 1924," a bold plan is carried out to bring an end to further bloodshed in the cross-town war, but there's no guarantee - or even faith - that it will work. Meanwhile, shocking revelations come to light and a heartbreaking confrontation is put into motion.

So begins the three-episode finale run of "Kansas City: 1924," which will continue next week and conclude on March 26th.

"Doppelganger" features Rusty Sneary, Matt Schwader, Jan Rogge, Ellen Kirk, Scott Cordes, RH Wilhoit, Alisa Lynn, Victor Raider-Wexler (who also directs), Manon Halliburton, Mike Ott, Mark Robbins, and Bri Woods with Sound Design and Engineering by Jon Robertson. Written by Forrest Attaway.

Airing on KKFI 90.1 FM at noon on Friday in Kansas City and available for download everywhere 24/7 after broadcast!

You can also catch up and listen to all episodes online after broadcast on our podcast page, website, our KKFI Program page or wherever you get your podcasts 24/7! Tune in to KKFI 90.1 FM (or stream online) on Fridays at noon to hear this and all other new episodes of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre.


