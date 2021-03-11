Live This Friday at Noon & On-Demand KANSAS CITY: 1924 Returns With Episode 10

This week, in "Doppelganger," the 10th episode of "Kansas City: 1924," a bold plan is carried out to bring an end to further bloodshed in the cross-town war, but there's no guarantee - or even faith - that it will work. Meanwhile, shocking revelations come to light and a heartbreaking confrontation is put into motion.

So begins the three-episode finale run of "Kansas City: 1924," which will continue next week and conclude on March 26th.

"Doppelganger" features Rusty Sneary, Matt Schwader, Jan Rogge, Ellen Kirk, Scott Cordes, RH Wilhoit, Alisa Lynn, Victor Raider-Wexler (who also directs), Manon Halliburton, Mike Ott, Mark Robbins, and Bri Woods with Sound Design and Engineering by Jon Robertson. Written by Forrest Attaway.

Airing on KKFI 90.1 FM at noon on Friday in Kansas City

