Kansas City Repertory Theatre to Redesign New 2020-2021 Season

The previously announced season including A CHRISTMAS CAROL and ORIGINKC: NEW WORKS FESTIVAL is now cancelled or postponed.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden and Executive Director Angela Gieras today announced that major efforts are underway to create an exciting NEW 2020-2021 season, different from the 2020-2021 season which was announced in February 2020. This decision was based on a number of factors including guidance from union partners and social distancing requirements, and current information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact. This follows the abrupt mid-March cancellation of the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Executive Director Angela Gieras and Artistic Director Stuart Carden issued a joint statement : "Like so many of you, we at KCRep are responding to the moment and making new plans. And while there is some heartache in this change - we are also discovering exciting opportunities to serve and engage our KC community in new and meaningful ways. And so, all of us at KCRep are creating a new season that is an inventive, revelatory, and entertaining mix of small-scale live performance, outdoor family friendly events, and digital theatre experiences. We aspire to lift up our community during the pandemic and once on the other side -- be there to help bring us back together to connect, heal and celebrate. In the coming weeks we will share details about our redesigned season created specifically for this extraordinary moment and for our beloved KC community."

KCRep is working tirelessly to envision revised and appropriate programming this season that considers the health and safety guidelines for all involved. The health of patrons, staff and artists will be front of mind as KCRep plans its return and they will be welcomed with the highest public health standards in both Spencer Theatre and Copaken Stage. Details of the health and safety plan will be posted as the anticipated return date gets closer.

Additionally, in order to remain financially sustainable as the result of the pandemic, Executive Director Angela Gieras announced that 100% of KCRep employees have been impacted through either decreased compensation, reduced hours, furloughs, or job elimination.

Today's announcement includes the following performances that were to take place at either Spencer Theatre or Copaken Stage (in date order). In the coming weeks, KCRep will release additional information regarding the possible rescheduling of performances.

The Old Man and The Old Moon

Sept. 11- Oct. 4 | Spencer Theatre

Written by PigPen Theatre Co.

Directed by Stuart Carden and PigPen Theatre Co.

Dracula

Oct. 16 - Nov. 8 | Copaken Stage

Written by Kate Hamill

Based on the novel by Bram Stoker

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Nov. 20 - Dec. 27 | Spencer Theatre

Adapted by Geoff Elliott

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens

Directed by Jason Chanos

The Royale

Jan. 29 - Feb. 21, 2021 | Spencer Theatre

Written by Marco Ramirez

Directed by Stuart Carden and Stephanie Paul

OriginKC: New Works Festival

Feb. 19 - March 21, 2021 | Copaken Stage

Flood

Written by Mashuq Mushtaq Deen

The Vast In-Between

Written by Laura Eason

In the Heights

March 19 - April 11, 2021 | Spencer Theatre

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Book by Quiara Alegria Hudes

Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Subscription Tickets and Information

Subscribers for their 2020-2021 season will receive a credit to their account for the value of their tickets for cancelled performances. These credits can be applied to any single tickets for performances in KCRep's 2020-2021 reimagined season or to subscriptions to their 2021-2022 season. This credit will be available for you to use through June 4, 2021. For more information, please visit their Frequently Asked Questions, call the Box Office at 816-235-2700, or email us at tickets@kcrep.org. Please note that KCRep's Box Office staff are working remotely and there is currently no in-person Box Office. They anticipate an extremely high volume of calls and ask your patience while they work to address each and every patron inquiry.

