Kansas City Actors Theatre Presents THE PESTS As Part Of 'KC MOlière: 400 In 2022'

Starting January 12, 2022 Kansas City Actors Theatre will present "The Pests" in a new adaptation and translation of Molière's "Les Fâcheux" by Dr. Felicia Londré. "The Pests" is presented as part of "KC MOlière: 400 in 2022," a multi-year celebration of the seminal French playwright in honor of what would be his 400th birthday on opening night, January 15, 2022.

"The Pests" will be the final production of KCAT's Interlude Season 17 as they prepare for a full five-show Season 18.

"The Pests" follows the hilarious travails of a French nobleman desperately trying-in the face of continuous interruption-to be on time for a rendezvous with the object of his affection. In his 1661 comedy, Molière dared to mock some of the hangers-on at the court of Louis XIV. The play pleased the king so much that he granted the use of the Palais Royal Theatre in Paris and often requested repeat performances.

Kansas City Actors Theatre presented "The Pests" as a virtual staged reading on March 7, 2021 to such an enthusiastic response it persuaded the KCAT Artistic Committee to mount a full, lively production.

"We are so excited to participate in the 'KC MOlière: 400 in 2022' project" says director Matt Schwader. "The Pests, a new translation by Kansas City's own Dr. Felicia Londré, is a fantastic and lively adaptation which is even more thrilling and vibrant thanks to some of the best talent Kansas City has to offer. I think we're all ready for this rollicking, frolicking, romping good time!"

"The Pests" will star Jake Walker ("A Lie of the Mind," "Hamlet") and feature JT Nagle ("Picnic"); Weiyi Zhang (making her KCAT debut); Vi Tran ("Four Children"); Jerry Manan (making his KCAT debut); R.H. Wilhoit (making his KCAT debut); Chioma Anyanwu (making her KCAT debut); Christina Schafer ("A Doll's House," "A Lie of the Mind"); Matt Williamson ("The Pests" virtual reading); Robert Gibby Brand ("And Then There Were None," "Death and the Maiden"); Logan Black ("King Lear"); and Jan Rogge ("'night Mother," "A Lie of the Mind"). The production will be directed by KCAT Artistic Committee member Matt Schwader, with choreography by Ron MeGee.

Tickets and information available on Kansas City Actors Theatre's website at www.kcactors.org/show/the-pests. Patrons purchasing an early-bird subscription to the 2022/2023 Season 18 can receive a reduced rate when purchasing tickets to "The Pests."