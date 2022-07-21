Kansas City Actors Theatre Presents ABOUT ALICE From KC Native Calvin Trillin August 17 - 28 at City Stage

Kansas City favorites David Fritts and Jen Mays star in the stage adaptation of "About Alice" from the celebrated writer and humorist Calvin Trillin. This beautiful portrait of Trillin's late wife starts August 17th at the City Stage in Union Station running for two weeks only. Tickets are on sale now at www.kcactors.org/shows/about-alice/.

"I consider it a great privilege to work on this important piece from a local icon whose writing has entertained me for decades." shared director Gary Heisserer. "This theatrical memoir is smart, profoundly moving, and very, very funny."

Winner of the of the Thurber Prize for American Humor, Calvin Trillin is a Kansas City native who graduated from Southwest High School before attending Yale, and eventually joining the staff of The New Yorker in 1963, where his wry humor and sharp wit have been showcased in essays, novels, food reviews, memoirs, and poetry.

Written five years after her death, "About Alice" tells the story of Calvin's 36 year-long marriage to his wife Alice and the idiosyncrasies that made her who she is. Painting a moving portrait of his wife and their life together, exploring the daily experience of loving, being loved by, and ultimately losing a loved one.

"About Alice" is directed by KCAT Board President Gary Heisserer, who last earned praise for his direction of "'Master Harold' ...And the Boys." David Fritts is returning to the KCAT stage for the first time since 2017 when he appeared in "My Old Lady." Jen Mays has last been heard in the Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre series "Kansas City: 1924" and on KCAT's stage in "Picnic" in 2013.

Calvin Trillin is excited to return to his hometown to see the regional premiere of "About Alice" on the opening night performance on August 20th. Mr. Trillin, Jen Mays, David Fritts, and Gary Heisserer will be hosting a post-show conversation available for free to all audience members who attend the opening night performance.

"About Alice" starts August 17th and continues through August 28th at the City Stage in Union Station. Ticket prices start as low as $20 and can be purchased online at www.kcactors.org/shows/about-alice/ or by phone at 888.343.6946.