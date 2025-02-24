KC SuperStar 2025 Auditions Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



KC SuperStar organizers are launching the 16th year of Kansas City’s premier high school singing competition with two nights of preliminary auditions. Students interested in participating in the “American Idol” style competition are invited to audition on Sunday, March 2 from 1-5 p.m. or Tuesday, March 4 from 5-7 p.m. at The Jewish Community Center (The J), 5801 W. 115th Street, Overland Park, KS.

Participants in KC SuperStar compete for the first-place prize of a $10,000 scholarship, and additional scholarship money is awarded to all finalists.

Students are encouraged to register ahead of time, although walk-ins are welcome. Those interested should prepare one song of their choice to sing a cappella (without accompaniment). Students can register at kcsuperstar.org and will receive a confirmed audition date and time.

“We are so excited to see what tremendous talent our Kansas City-area teens have to offer again this year,” said Tammy Ruder, KC SuperStar producer and director. “We are looking for any high schooler who loves to sing. In auditions, our judges are looking for potential, and those who make it through to the semifinals and finals will be offered vocal coaching and more.”

This year, the judges for the preliminary auditions are Lisa Burns, Kristin Hetzenberg, and Byron Hyde.

Those selected from the two days of auditions will perform in the KC SuperStar semifinals on Thursday, June 5, at The Lewis & Shirely White Theatre at The J. Finals will be held at Yardley Hall in the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College on Sunday, Aug. 24.

“One of the highlights of KC SuperStar each year is watching these teens grow from auditions through to the finals,” Ruder said. “The improvement in our participants’ singing, stage presence and even confidence is incredible, and it always makes finals such a top-notch event.”

Since its conception, KC SuperStar has had participants from across the metropolitan area compete, and several competitors have continued to perform professionally. KC SuperStar awards over $22,000 in scholarships annually to the top 10 finalists. In addition to a $10,000 scholarship for the winner, other singers will be awarded scholarships, including $5,000 for second place, $2,500 for third place, $1,000 for fourth place, and $500 each for all other finalists.

As The J’s major fundraising event, KC SuperStar provides financial assistance to members, enabling them to participate in various services, including the Child Development Center, J Camp, health and fitness programs, meals, and transportation for Heritage, The J’s Lifelong Learning program for adults aged 55 and older. A portion of the funds raised supports The Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund, which provides performing arts education and training programs for youth aged 14 to 21.

KC SuperStar’s 2025 co-chairs are J members and community volunteers Steven and Jennifer Paul.

