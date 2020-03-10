IF/THEN Announced at The Barn Players

Come see how circumstance and chance collide when The Barn Players present the contemporary hit IF/THEN, the romantic, melodic musical story of a woman standing at a crossroads in her life.

This stunner of a show is a regional and Kansas City Community Theater premiere and was written by the Pulitzer Prize winning creative team that brought you the memorable "Next to Normal," Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt. IF/THEN runs March 26th through April 5th at The Barn Players at the Arts Asylum, 1000 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106.

IF/THEN is an ambitious, deeply felt original new musical work that tells the story of Elizabeth, who moves back to New York City to restart her life. When her carefully designed plans collide with the whims of fate, her life splits into two aligned paths. Witness both of her stories simultaneously, as she faces the junction of choice and chance, and questions the lives that we lead, and the lives that we might have led.

The Barn Players IF/THEN director Julia Moriarty offers, "This show has a very contemporary feel, as it moves between its parallel timelines. Embracing the cinematic quality of the script, our production takes on the concept of a kaleidoscope, using the same elements over and over, assembling in new ways, just as Elizabeth's life does. This production is also very exciting for the representations it brings to stage. It's a show that reflects and values our modern world and the people in it."

The cast of IF/THEN includes: Victoria Strafuss as Elizabeth, Ryan Hruza as Lucas, Joseph Johnson as Josh, Brenna McConaughey as Kate, Scott Kruse as Stephen, Larissa Briley as Anne, Matt Runnells as David, and Chandler Johnson as Elena. The supporting cast includes: Bridget Angles, Sarah Bezek, Victor Castillo, Jessica Darnell, Brioni Garvani, Megan McCranie, Jae Moyer, Nancy Seeman, Cassandra Sutherland, Jake Swaney, Nathaniel Thomas, and Miles Wirth. IF/THEN is being directed by Dr. Julia Moriarty; Musical Direction is by Michelle Allen McIntire; Assistant Musical Direction is by Barbara Jurgensmeier; Stage Management is by Rebekah Grieb; Assistant Stage Management is by Amanda Albert; Choreography is by Amy Shoemaker; Set Design & Construction is by Skip Gordon; Lighting Design is by Chuck Cline; Sound Design is by Sean Leistico; Costume Design is by Taylor Zimmerman; and Prop Design is by Sarah Mattie.

You may reserve tickets via phone at: 913.432.9100, or you may purchase tickets online at:www.eventbrite.com/e/ifthen-tickets-96575089693, as well as the Barn Players at the Arts Asylum box office. Cash and credit cards are accepted.





