Heartland Men's Chorus Offers Kansas City A Chance To Smile

Watch Smile this Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. via the HMC Facebook page.

Smile: A Feel-Good Cabaret, HMC's first performance of the 35th season, will be a virtual celebration of songs designed to make you happy! Join us for an evening of singing with the simple goal - to make you smile.

Enjoy the talented performers of Heartland Men's Chorus as they deliver musical numbers chosen to inspire joy and laughter! From feel-good songs like "Over the Rainbow" and "Beautiful City", to our take on songs from Hamilton, Wicked and hilarious fresh solo cabaret numbers, this show will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Shawn Cullen, HMC's newly appointed Artistic Director remarks, "In a time when connecting to both music and community are shadowed by hardship, we want to give you a moment to simply make you smile."

Watch Smile this Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. via the HMC Facebook page: www.facebook.com/hmckc.

Shows View More Kansas City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You