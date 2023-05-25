GYPSY Comes to Music Theater Heritage in June

Performances run June 15 - July 9.

By:
GYPSY Comes to Music Theater Heritage in June

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creatives for its summer production of Gypsy. Famously one of Stephen Sondheim’s earliest works, Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Sondheim. It is based on the memoirs of burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee.

Gypsy is directed by MTH Artistic Associate Emily Shackelford with music direction by Mark Ferrell. As previously announced, the production features Broadway star and TikTok sensation Tina Maddigan as Mama Rose. The tremendous ensemble cast also includes Louisa Bartlett, Greg Butell, Catera Combs, Cortez Emerson, Kieran Ford, Darcie Hingula, Ryan Jacobs, Jamie Lin, Kathleen Mitchell, Emma Price, Shane St. James, Ivy Sollenberger, and Liam Welzenbach.

“I’m thrilled to be directing GYPSY at MTH,” said Shackelford.  “A very American tale; a cautionary, toxic love letter to the theater, I’m excited to begin rehearsals with this talented cast, and dive into this rich text together.”

The 5-piece band features Ferrell on keyboard, Kyle Brown, Drums; Pete Fucinaro, Reeds; Nate Nall, Trumpet; and Brian Padavic, Bass.

The full creative team features scenic design by Lindsay Mummert, lighting design by Shelbi Arndt, costume design by Shannon Regnier, sound design by Jon Robertson, choreography by Mandy Morris, technical direction by Jacob Boshears, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

Gypsy is regarded by many as the finest musical ever created; it is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success – while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, this landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication. 

The original Broadway production opened on May 21, 1959, ran for two years starring Ethel Merman, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards.

This celebrated score by Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne boasts a continuous barrage of musical theater hits with tunes like "Everything's Coming Up Roses,” You Gotta Get a Gimmick,” "Let Me Entertain You” and more.

Gypsy plays nineteen performances in MTH’s Main Stage Theater on the 3rd floor of Crown Center, June 15 - July 9. Tickets start at only $39 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.




