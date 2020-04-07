Folly Kids' Series is Announced for 2020/2021

The Folly Theater is bringing you the next season of the Folly Kids' Series with plays that encompass themes like social studies, empowerment, diversity, and communications.

All performances have a 9:45 AM & 11:30 AM showing. All tickets are only $6.

Charlotte's Web

Wednesday, November 18th, 2020

Kindergarten - 5th Grade



Charlotte's Web is based on E.B. White's loving story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. Wilbur has a problem: how to avoid winding up as pork chops! Charlotte, a fine writer and true friend, hits on a plan to fool Farmer Zuckerman. She will create a "miracle." Spinning the words "Some Pig" in her web, Charlotte weaves a solution which not only makes Wilbur a prize pig but also ensures his place on the farm forever.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

& Other Eric Carle Favorites



Wednesday, January 27th, 2021

Pre-K to 2nd Grade

Mermaid Theatre's lively compilation captures the magic of three Eric Carle favorites. The hour-long triple-bill follows the adventures of The Mixed-Up Chameleon who is bored with his life as he sits about changing color all day until he takes a trip to the zoo. His hilarious attempts to emulate the beautiful animals he sees conclude with his discovery that there is value in his own unique self. The Very Hungry Caterpillar eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly. The story of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? has helped hundreds of thousands of toddlers to identify colors and creatures.

Capturing the rhythmic text and beautiful tissue-paper collage illustrations of the classic picture book, Mermaid's adaption generates a fresh appreciation of an endearing cast of characters.

Warriors Don't Cry

Friday, January 29th, 2021

6th - 12th Grade

Reluctant to cope with one more tragedy in a school, young activist Ya Girl is ready to call it quits on leading her million-plus Instagram followers in the fight for social justice. When Melba Pattillo Beals steps out of history and into Ya Girl's phone to share the story of her battle to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957, Ya Girl learns to see herself in Melba-and in all the young warriors who came before her to raise their hands and make a difference.

Inspired by Dr. Melba Pattillo Beals's Little Rock Nine memoir Warriors Don't Cry, this production is a catalyst for a deeper discussion about social responsibility, civil discourse, social media, and community engagement.

Dog Man: The Musical

Tuesday, February 16th, 2021

1st - 5th Grade

Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!!

How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a police officer, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. However, while trying his best to be a good boy; can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? Moreover, will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters. Based on the best-selling book by Dav Pilkey

Oliver Button is a Sissy

Wednesday, April 7th, 2021

2nd - 5th Grade

"Oliver Button is a Sissy," a children's picture book written and illustrated by Tomie dePaola, is the story of a boy who stands up to bullies, not by fighting, but by staying true to himself. The story, based on the childhood experiences of Tomie dePaola, is a simple one. Oliver Button doesn't like sports as the other boys do. He likes to read, draw pictures, dress up in costumes, and sing and dance.

One day when he arrives at school, he sees that someone has written on the school wall, "Oliver Button is a sissy." Despite the teasing and bullying, Oliver continues dance lessons. Although Oliver hopes to win and does not, both of his parents are very proud of his dancing ability.

After losing the talent show, Oliver is reluctant to go back to school and be teased and bullied again. Imagine his surprise and delight when he walks into the schoolyard and discovers that someone has crossed out the word "sissy" on the school wall and added a new word. Now the sign reads, "Oliver Button is a star!"

You can find the full line up of the 2020/2021 Folly Kids's Series HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You