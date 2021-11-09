First Act Theatre Arts to Present Disney's DESCENDANTS

The newly formed First Act Theatre Arts is gearing up for an amazing inaugural season. With the successful run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat last month and the Elf the Musical about to start performance this week, First Act KC is definitely a company you want to check out!

One of the shows in their winter lineup is the new musical based off the Disney movie franchise, Descendants. This stage version has all the songs and characters we know and love from the movies. This musical is high impact with multiple different vocal and dance styles and show is loaded with great roles for every type of performer.

Leading the creative charge for this production is award winning director, Michelle Evans. This is the first time Michelle will be directing for First Act KC as well as her first time back in the directing chair since moving to Kansas City from the Atlanta area. She will be joined by an amazing artistic team including Lana Taylor as Musical Director, Carlye Stone as Choreographer, and Tyler MacSweeny as AD/SM. Auditions will be held November 19th for ages 8-18 and you can sign up by going to www.firstactkc.org.

Performances will be January 27-30,2022 at Avila University's Goppert Theatre.