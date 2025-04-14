FAMILY SIDESHOW Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre

Performances run May 1-10, 2025.
KC Melting Pot Theatre will present the world premiere of Brysen Boyd's Family Sideshow, winner of the 2020 KCMPT Black Playwright Festival. Boyd's gripping work immerses audiences in the trials and triumphs of a family navigating through adversity, addiction, and emotional fractures that puncture the nuclear family. Themes of resilience, love, and hope reverberate through this captivating narrative.
Performances run May 1-10, 2025.
Areli Gibbs (Daja)
Donald Paul Jones III (Mathew)
Ash Bowen (Cynthia)
Mark Collins Jr. (Asher)
Director - Nicole Hodges Persley
Assistant Director - Ebonee Grace Workcuff
Stage Manager - Katelyn Stanton
Assistant Stage Manager - Lynn King
Set Design - Doug Schroeder
Lighting Design - David Brown
Sound Design - Dennis Jackson
Videos