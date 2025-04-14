FAMILY SIDESHOW Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KC Melting Pot Theatre will present the world premiere of Brysen Boyd's Family Sideshow, winner of the 2020 KCMPT Black Playwright Festival. Boyd's gripping work immerses audiences in the trials and triumphs of a family navigating through adversity, addiction, and emotional fractures that puncture the nuclear family. Themes of resilience, love, and hope reverberate through this captivating narrative.

Performances run May 1-10, 2025.

Cast:

Areli Gibbs (Daja)

Donald Paul Jones III (Mathew)

Ash Bowen (Cynthia)

Mark Collins Jr. (Asher)

Crew:

Director - Nicole Hodges Persley

Assistant Director - Ebonee Grace Workcuff

Stage Manager - Katelyn Stanton

Assistant Stage Manager - Lynn King

Set Design - Doug Schroeder

Lighting Design - David Brown

Sound Design - Dennis Jackson

