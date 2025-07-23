DISNEY DOUBLE FEATURE Brings Summer Magic to Theatre in the Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Double Feature takes the stage at Theatre in the Park from July 25 through August 2. Featuring The Aristocats KIDS and My Son Pinocchio Jr., this youth-led production showcases 58 enthusiastic young performers, all under the age of 18, in a joyful, family-friendly evening of theatre under the stars.

Directed and choreographed by LB, Disney Double Feature is a celebration of community, creativity, and coming-of-age storytelling. “This year is especially meaningful,” says LB, “because so many of these young performers are stepping onto a stage this size for the very first time.”

In The Aristocats KIDS, audiences meet Duchess and her kittens as they’re cat-napped by a greedy butler—and rescued with the help of jazz-loving alley cats, geese in tap shoes, and a few loyal pups. Act Two continues the magic with My Son Pinocchio Jr., a heartfelt retelling of the Pinocchio story from Geppetto’s perspective, featuring classic songs like “When You Wish Upon a Star” and new music by Stephen Schwartz.

Tickets for Disney Double Feature and all TIP outdoor shows are available at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Box Office or online at www.theatreinthepark.org.