DEAD RINGER to be Presented by MTH Theater at Crown Center

MTH Theater at Crown Center has announced a co-production of DEAD RINGER - an in-person, original concert presentation performed by award-winning actor, Zachary Stevenson.

In this MTH premiere, Zachary Stevenson takes you on an unusual journey as an actor with the unintentional propensity for musical resurrection. The production features intimate stories, iconic songs, and a charming glimpse inside the actor's life and the artists he inhabits. With vivid characterizations and meticulous musical authenticity, the tribute concert is proof that legends never die.

The Victoria Times-Colonist called Zachary a "Dead Ringer for Dead Singers" for his uncanny ability to replicate the sound and personalities of legendary musicians on stage. In this intimate revue, Zachary shares his unusual musical journey portraying the likes of Hank Williams, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Phil Ochs and Buddy Holly. A Joseph Jefferson Award winner for his outstanding performance in BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story, Time Out Chicago says "it's frankly hard to imagine a better Buddy; Stevenson's all-in performance will stick with you and not fade away." Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune exclaimed "If you don't like him, you don't like much of anybody."

The production is conceived and performed by Zachary Stevenson. The production also features Kyle Brown on Drums, Douglas Perkins on Guitar and Joey Panella on bass. The production team includes sound design is by Ezekiel Gibbs, scenic coordination by Mark A. Exline, Lighting Design by Shelbi Arndt, and stage management by Annalee Dorsey.

The entire ensemble is vaccinated and seating for the indoor production will be at reduced capacity to allow for safety and physical distancing. In accordance with current CDC guidance, masks are not required for patrons who are fully vaccinated; however, other health and safety protocols, including sanitation stations, distancing and no intermission to avoid unnecessary crowding, will remain in place. Masks are still recommended for patrons who are not fully vaccinated. MTH staff, ushers, and volunteers will be required to wear masks at all performances.

DEAD RINGER plays a limited run of only ten performances, July 8 - 18.

Due to reduced capacity, seating is extremely limited. Tickets are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987