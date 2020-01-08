Carlsen Center Presents Anderson & Roe in February

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with revolutionary Steinway artists Anderson & Roe on 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, in Polsky Theatre.

Known for their adrenalized performances, original compositions and notorious music videos, Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe are revolutionizing the piano duo experience for the 21st century. Described as "the most dynamic duo of this generation" (San Francisco Classical Voice), and "the very model of complete 21st-century musicians" (The Washington Post), the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo aims to make classical music a relevant and powerful force around the world. Their innovations have captivated such media outlets as MTV's Total Request Live, NPR's All Things Considered and From the Top, APM's Performance Today, PBS' Texas Music Café and BBC's In Tune.

Program

Two Piano Recital Program

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN / ANDERSON & ROE

"V: Shepherd's Song" from Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68



JOHANNES BRAHMS

Sonata for Two Pianos in F minor, Op. 34b

Allegro non troppo

Andante, un poco adagio

Scherzo: Allegro

Finale. Poco sostenuto - Allegro non troppo - Presto, non troppo

Hungarian Dance No. 5 in F-sharp minor



ANDERSON & ROE

Capriccio on Brahms' Hungarian Dance No. 5



GEORGE DAVID WEISS & BOB THIELE / ANDERSON & ROE

"What a Wonderful World"



COLDPLAY / ANDERSON & ROE

"Viva la Vida" from Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends



ANDERSON & ROE

Hallelujah Variations (Variations on a Theme by Leonard Cohen)



JOHN LENNON & PAUL MCCARTNEY / ANDERSON & ROE

"Let It Be" from Let It Be

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445. Prices start at $25. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.

Photo Credit: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco





