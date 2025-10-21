CARRIE THE MUSICAL Comes to Spinning Tree Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spinning Tree Theatre will present CARRIE: The Musical November 1-9. Based on the novel by Stephen King, CARRIE boasts music by Michael Gore, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and a book by Lawrence D. Cohen. Performances are at Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas.

Set in present day, CARRIE tells the story of Carrie White, a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered a special power.

After a short and infamous 1988 Broadway run, the writers reunited 24 years later to reimagine their material. The result was a successful Off-Broadway run. CARRIE: The Musical is a psychological drama that prompted TimeOut New York to write: “the most shocking thing about it is how well it works.”

Spinning Tree, in celebrating season 15 and continuing to inclusively serve young artists with and without disabilities, returns to an agreement with Actors’ Equity Association. This agreement allows the company to feature Kansas City’s Ashley Pankow as Carrie’s mother, Margaret White. The role of Margaret was originally played onstage by Barbara Cook, then Betty Buckley, and remains an iconic role for strong musical theatre actors.

Liana Jaramillo, a junior at Blue Valley North High School, plays Carrie White. The cast includes Makayla Manning (Spinning Tree’s “First Generation”) as Sue Snell, Joshua Johnson (Spinning Tree’s “Bubble Boy”) as Tommy Ross, Delilah Rose Pellow as Chris Hargensen, Kellen Serrano as Billy Nolan, Ellie Woodward as Miss Gardner, and Timothy Boykin as Mr. Stephens and Reverend Bliss. The cast also features Kate Bruner, Maggie Cain, Emma Daggett, Madeline Hand, Madeline Hendricks, Jaxon Hendrix, Azaria Martin, Tro Monson, Mira Schwendemann, and Marilou Tirao.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Grayman-Parkhurst: “Carrie: The Musical is a brave, bold, and unapologetic exploration of the horrors of teen bullying. Rarely have we seen a cast so enthusiastic, committed, and passionate about their work. This is the perfect moment for Carrie: a show that stands tall – loud and proud – in its integrity and beauty. Beyond the catharsis it may offer our audiences, we believe this extraordinarily talented and compassionate ensemble will move and inspire everyone who experiences Carrie.”

Spinning Tree Producing Artistic Director Michael Grayman-Parkhurst directs. Music director/pianist Pamela Baskin-Watson leads Jimmy Bloomquist on guitar, Bryan Hicks on bass, Kyle Brown on drums/percussion, and cellist Kieran Ojakangas. Madeline Hand and Delilah Rose Pellow provide choreography.

Stage manager Matthew Koehler collaborates with sound designer and operator Jeff Eubank, lighting designer Rachael Honnold, Costume Designer Taylor Zimmerman, properties designer Gracie Heath, and scenic designer Chasen Brown. Josephine Pellow serves as assistant stage manager.

Nationally certified American Sign Language interpreters Juliana Ladd and Lisa Wirken will interpret two performances: Saturday November 1 at 7:00pm and Sunday November 2 at 2:00pm. Sensory kits are provided at all performances by Variety the Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City.