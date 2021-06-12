BWW Review: BLAME IT ON THE BOOGIE at Musical Theater Heritage

I can't think of a better way to welcome live theater back to Kansas City than to BLAME IT ON THE BOOGIE a production of Musical Theater Heritage and playing in the 4th-floor theater in Crown Center. This is MTH's first indoor production in sixteen months due to the pandemic, and as the announcer says at the beginning of the show it will "transport you to a better time".

From the opening song, "Celebrate" sung by Willis White, this highly talented cast electrifies the audience with songs of the Disco era from superstars Donna Summer, The Village People, and The Bee Gees among others. If you don't find yourself tapping to the beat or dancing in the aisles check your pulse because I can't conceive of anyone alive not being immersed in this entertainment spectacular.

Tim Scott the MTH Executive Artistic Director conceived and directed the original concert production BLAME IT ON THE BOOGIE: A DISCO INFERNO, with music direction by Michalis Koutsoupides and choreography by Marc Wayne. The remarkable cast features the magnificent voices of Erikka Dunn, Jazlyn Epps, T. Eric Morris, Robert Vardiman, Willis White, and LeShea Wright. The dance ensemble includes Sydnee Bell, Courtney Germany, and Katie McCluskey. Julian Goff on drums, Michalis Koutsoupides on keyboards, Dustin McKinney on guitar, and Joey Panella on bass makes up the four-person band.

BLAME IT ON THE BOOGIE is presented in the 450 seat theater with reduced capacity limiting seating to 50%. All performers and crew are vaccinated and in accordance with current CDC guidance, masks are not required for patrons who are fully vaccinated and are recommended for those who are not. MTH staff, ushers, and volunteers will be required to wear masks at all performances. There will be no intermission, playbills, or menus. The bar will be open and available to view through your mobile QR code. Hand sanitation will be easily accessible and available.

Say goodbye to the pandemic, and support one of Kansas Cities' finest assets the performing arts community. Leave your stress, and concerns at the door, and BLAME IT ON THE BOOGIE through June 27. Purchase tickets online at www.MTHKC.com, or by calling the box office at 816-221-6987.

Photos by Cory Weaver courtesy of Musical Theater Heritage