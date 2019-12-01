A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Prior Productions, a professional company based in Johnson County, has announced its cast and crew for their upcoming production of A Streetcar Named Desire, the Pulitzer prize-winning play by Tennessee Williams.

The show stars Jenny Schroeder as Blanche DuBois, Kathryn Harter as Stella Kowalski, Jeremy Ragland as Stanley Kowalski, with Trevor Vincent Farney, Kristen Alley, Jeffrey Bostwick, Adam Segura, Andrea Hobley, Pancha Brown, John Grow, and Austin Cable.

It is Directed by Trish Price, Stage Management by Caitlin Han, Assistant Stage Management by Josh Jackson, Technical Direction by AnettaMarie Snowden, Costume Design by Ronda Allison-Price, Hair & Makeup Design by Veronica Lee Folkedahl, and Dramaturgy by Madison Elizabeth Dodd.

Streetcar is Williams' most popular work, considered to be one of the most critically successful plays of the 20thcentury. The play dramatizes the life of Blanche DuBois, a Southern belle who, after encountering a series of personal losses, leaves her aristocratic background seeking refuge with her sister and brother-in-law in a dilapidated New Orleans apartment building. It was adapted for the screen in 1951, starring Marlon Brando as Stanley, which garnered him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

A Streetcar Named Desire plays Jan 3 - 5 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66212. For more information, please e-mail info@priorproductions.org.





