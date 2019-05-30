A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER Premieres In Kansas City

Faust Theatre closes their 2018-2019 season with the Kansas City Premiere production of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER, Book by Robert L. Freedman, Music by Steven Lutvak, Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak, running June 20 - 30 at the Arts Asylum.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER features Daniel Verschelden as Monty Navarro, Kelly Urschel as Sibella, Mackenna Milbourn as Phoebe, Zach Faust as the D'Ysquith Family, and Catie Wolff as Miss Shingle. Randall Jackson, Zoe Lepper, Shantice White, Kenzie Parsons, Julianna McCarroll, Zaid Umar, Karydan Elkins, Abby Wolff, Jeremy Ragland, Jacque Davidson, and Charlie Meacham round out the Ensemble.

...GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE... marks the directorial debut of Bree Patterson, frequent Faust Theatre performer and the company's Educational Director. Of the show, Patterson says, "Too often, we as individuals, focus on the darkness that's in our everyday lives. It's become second nature to do so, and in turn, we forget to laugh about the things that we experience. With this show, it teaches us how laughter can bring levity and lightness to the things we've lost sight of, even if it means quite literally getting a little blood on our hands to do so. I hope this show brings you happiness, that lost jolt of energy, and two hours of light through any darkness that you may be experiencing."

Set in London in 1907, this British farce centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who discovers that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D'Ysquith banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty's claim of being a relative, the eight D'Ysquith members (played by one actor) ahead of him begin dying in unnatural ways. Meanwhile, Monty is trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward - until he finds himself drawn to another woman, Phoebe D'Ysquith.

The production team includes Caleb McCarroll as Music Director, Ashley Burns as Stage Manager, Mia Valentine as Production Assistant, Nicole Green as Dialect Coach, Erin Gilmore as Pedagogy Coach, Brady Reed as Lighting Designer, Lily Nicholas as Choreographer, Lyndsay Yates as Costume Designer, Brad Sievers as Sound Designer, Rachel Kirby as Makeup Designer, Elisa Grace Davis as the Head of Wardrobe, Kali Coates on Wardrobe Crew, Ethan Schreiber as Properties Master, Reily Harker as Head of Run Crew, Maggie Dunn, Zoey Davis, and Ben Smith on Run Crew.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER runs June 20 - 30 the Arts Asylum, 1000 E. 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. Previews are June 18 & 19. An industry night will be held on Monday, June 24. For more information, go to fausttheatre.com, or directly to GuideToFaust.eventbrite.com.





