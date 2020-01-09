2020 Future Stages Festival Announced At The Kauffman Center

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 7th annual free Future Stages Festival which will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

An extension of the Kauffman Center's Open Doors Spotlight on Youth program, Future Stages Festival gives youth and community arts organizations the opportunity to perform and celebrate the arts on four separate stages. This free family-friendly community event showcases diverse youth performing arts groups across a wide variety of performance styles.

Since 2014, Futures Stages Festival has featured more than 4,000 youth performers from more than 70 community groups, and approximately 20 community partners provided interactive arts activities for all. This year's festival aims to feature a diverse lineup of performances in Helzberg Hall, Muriel Kauffman Theatre, the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage and the outdoor Community Stage with numerous arts activities designed to engage festival attendees.

Applications are now open for youth performers and local arts groups to be a part of the 2020 Future Stages Festival. Community arts organizations and school programs are encouraged to apply. Performance groups should primarily consist of youth performers between 5-18 years old.

Strong consideration for the festival's main stages including Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Helzberg Hall and Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage will be given to larger groups (25+ performers). Acts with fewer than 10 performers are encouraged to apply to perform on the outdoor Community Stage.

The deadline for performer applications is Monday, March 9, 2020.

Performance Applications and More Information

Future Stages Festival is presented by Premier Partner Saint Luke's Health System.

The Kauffman Center Open Doors program connects young people to the arts through three major components:

The Open Doors Spotlight on Youth initiative offers year-round programs and engagement opportunities that connect young people with the Kauffman Center.

The Open Doors Community Tickets program offers free and reduced price performance tickets to underserved audiences through local social service agencies and schools.

The Open Doors Transportation Fund helps schools offer high quality performing arts experiences to students by eliminating or defraying the costs of bus transportation.

More information about Open Doors programs is available at: kauffmancenter.org/open-doors.





