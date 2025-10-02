WEST.’s songs are now available to download & stream

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Japanese boy band WEST. is going global. The legacy J-pop septet from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT is bringing their unique Kansai sound to the world with all 360 songs from across their chart-topping catalog available to download and stream on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Local Platform Options

https://west.lnk.to/digitalmusicservice

About WEST.

Formed in 2014, WEST. is a seven-member boy band consisting of Daiki Shigeoka, Akito Kiriyama, Junta Nakama, Tomohiro Kamiyama, Ryusei Fujii, Takahiro Hamada, and Nozomu Kotaki. Their name reflects their shared roots in Japan’s Kansai region, with the period at the end symbolizing their commitment to expressing themselves authentically.

Since their debut, the group has released 24 singles and 11 studio albums, establishing a wide-ranging catalog. Known for incorporating both lively energy and playful elements into their work, WEST. also features songs written and arranged by its members. Their music has been performed by younger trainees within STARTO ENTERTAINMENT and continues to attract listeners from different generations, both in Japan and internationally.

Also…

On October 12th, WEST. will also digitally release an additional 53 live performance audio tracks from various headlining festivals and events, including their 10th anniversary 'AWARD' concert at the Tokyo Dome and recent appearances at the internationally acclaimed music festivals METROCK and SUMMER SONIC.

WEST. at METROCK2022 OSAKA

WEST.

Japanese boys group from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT / Storm Labels

Tomohiro, Ryusei, Nozomu, Takahiro,

Junta, Daiki, Akito

- Members: 7

Daiki Shigeokaー Born in 1992

Akito KiriyamaーBorn in 1989

Junta NakamaーBorn in 1987

Tomohiro KamiyamaーBorn in 1993

Ryusei FujiiーBorn in 1993

Talahiro HamadaーBorn in 1988

Nozomu KotakiーBorn in 1996

- Debut: 2014

Official Links

- Youtube: Music videos and performance clips available with English subtitles. They also upload variety fun videos every week.

- TikTok

- X (Japanese only)

Additional Solo Accounts

- Akito Kiriyama Instagram

- Junta Nakama Instagram

- Tomohiro Kamiyama Instagram

- Ryusei Fujii Instagram

- Takahiro Hamada Instagram

- Nozomu Kotaki Instagram

