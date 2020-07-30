VIDEO: Tokyu Theatre Orb Launches New Online Talk Show #OrbTALK

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The show will feature guests including Jerry Mitchell, Ramin Karimloo, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, and more!

Tokyu Theatre Orb in Tokyo is launching an Online Talk Show series "#OrbTALK- Gate to World Musicals-", featuring acclaimed world-class musical stars and creators, including Jerry Mitchell, Ramin Karimloo, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck and more.

In this talk show, the theatre aims to deliver the present and future of musicals around the world through remote conversation with guests from Broadway and West End in this unprecedented time. The theatre is known as the most prestigious venue in Japan for international musical productions, presenting acclaimed shows in their original languages.

The first episode (first part) is now available on Bunkamurachannel on Youtube, featuring two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer, & director Jerry Mitchell ("La Cage aux Folles", "Hairspray","Kinky Boots") and "Kinky Boots" star J. Harrison Ghee ("Kinky Boots","Mrs Doubtfire").

Watch the first episode below:

Second part of the first episode will be released at the beginning of August.

The second episode is set for streaming in early August, featuring Tony and Olivier Nominee Ramin Karimloo ("The Phantom of the Opera", "Love Never Dies", "Les Miserables") and Dan Kutner, former resident Associate Director to Broadway legend Harold Prince.

Subsequently the third episode is scheduled to be released in late August, featuring two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes ("Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella", "Bonnie and Clyde") and Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck ("On the Town", "Chorus Line")

