Shiki Theatre Company in Japan Reopens With THE LION KING, CATS, ALADDIN, and THE LITTLE MERMAID

The shows are slated for performances beginning in October in Osaka, Tokyo, and Nagoya.

Shiki Theatre Company in Japan has announced it is reopening. The company has announced productions of The Lion King, Cats, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid.

COVID-19 Safety Information

Patrons will be required to wear a face mask at all times inside the theatre. In order to reduce crowding while queuing at the entrance, there will be designated recommended times of arrival at the theatre.

Antiseptics will be installed at the theatre entrance, as well as in the lobby and restrooms.

There will be infrared thermography equipment installed at the theatre entrances. If there is suspicion of a fever, guests will be subject to temperature checks. For guests who have a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher, they will not be admitted into the theatre, and tickets will be refunded.

Read more about all of the theatre's guidelines at https://www.shiki.jp/en/information/.

The Lion King

The Lion King is an epic musical that plays out under the brightly-shining sun on the plains of Africa, around its central theme: The Circle of Life.

Performance Dates:

Tokyo: 10/1/2020-11/29/2020

Nagoya: 10/1/2020-11/29/2020

Cats

Tonight is the night of the annual ball. What does each of the 24 cats say about their lives? Which one of them will be chosen to be reborn as a new Jellicle Cat in heaven?

Performance Dates:

Tokyo: 10/1/2020-11/29/2020

Aladdin

A young man, a princess, and a genie set on a quest for freedom and the future - Their destiny drawn together by the Magic Lamp!

Performance Dates:

Tokyo: 10/1/2020-11/29/2020

The Little Mermaid

A mystic world beneath the sea which surpasses imagination - THE LITTLE MERMAID is a new musical dimension presented by Shiki and Disney.

Performance Dates:

Osaka: 10/1/2020-11/29/2020

Learn more or purchase tickets at https://www.shiki.jp/en/.

