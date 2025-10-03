Review: EXPO 2025 OSAKA – POLAND AND KOREA PAVILIONS IN FOCUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan : Being hold from April 13 to October 13, 2025, in Osaka. Under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” the event hosts over 160 countries and regions, companies, and international organizations—the largest number in Expo history. Beyond cutting-edge technology exhibits, visitors can enjoy a wealth of pavilions that showcase the essence of each country through culture, cuisine, and art. The entire venue will serve as a stage for diverse performances, creating a dynamic and immersive experience that evolves daily.

BroadwayWorld brings you an exclusive series covering the many faces of this unprecedented world exposition.In this third installment, we focus on two countries—Korea and Poland. With access to pavilion vice directors and key representatives, we present insights and recommendations based on direct tours and interviews, offering readers an authentic glimpse into what makes each space uniquely memorable.

[Want to see more exclusive photos from our coverrages? Follow us on Instagram and X for behind-the-scenes content!]

For Those Seeking an Unforgettable Entertainment Experience: [Korea Pavilion]

The Korea Pavilion embraces the theme “With Hearts” and the sub-theme “Connecting Hearts, Lives in Bloom.” At its core are the cherished values of “sincere” and 情 (Jeong). The pavilion clearly articulates the nation’s principles and its vision for the future.

What stands out most is its overwhelming entertainment quality. A massive screen presents a performance where choreography and storytelling merge seamlessly, drawing the audience into an immersive spectacle. It is a powerful reminder that Korea is the one of the global leaders in entertainment, captivating visitors and transporting them instantly into its creative world.

The overall design harmonizes tradition and innovation. As a place where people, technology, and the future converge, the pavilion conveys the warmth of “jeong” while offering a glimpse of next-generation innovation. Within it beats the dynamic strength of Korean entertainment.

For Those Searching for a Truly Special Souvenir: The Poland Pavilion

The architecture of the Poland Pavilion evokes “waves,” symbolizing the spread of Polish creativity and innovation. Its exhibition explores ways of balancing nature with technology, encouraging critical reflection on humanity’s relationship with the environment and questioning the future we strive to create.

Among the most engaging experiences is an interactive installation where visitors can design their own flowers on a digital screen—a playful and immersive moment of creativity.

Another striking highlight is the display of plants brought directly from Poland, preserved in glass. This method of presenting nature in its authentic form left a lasting impression.

The shop area is rich in jewelry, offering visitors the chance to bring home a meaningful keepsake that goes beyond a mere souvenir—a personal treasure to commemorate the day.

Perhaps the most memorable experience is the intimate Chopin concert. To hear the piano performed live, at such close range, is a rare and irreplaceable opportunity to encounter the depth of Poland’s cultural legacy firsthand.

Photo Credit :[KOTRA A.Stykowski/PAIH Ayaka Ozaki]

