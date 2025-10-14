Review: DISNEY ON CLASSIC - A MAGICAL NIGHT 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney on CLASSIC is one of the Japan’s largest orchestral concert tours, presenting the music of Disney animation, films, and theme parks performed live by a full orchestra and vocalists. Now in its 23rd year, the 2025 tour is themed “Circle of Life ~ Feel the Love,” featuring the beloved animated film “The Lion King.” This moving story of friendship, family, and the many forms of love will be brought to life through timeless music that resonates across generations.Audiences can look forward to the powerful voices and performances of vocalists active in New York, breathtaking visuals on screen, and spectacular stage lighting, creating an unforgettable experience that captivates the senses.

[Want to see more exclusive photos from our coverages? Follow us on Instagram and X for behind-the-scenes content!]

Among the highlights of the first act was a breathtaking medley from “Big Hero 6.” The cool, dynamic sound filled the hall, instantly transforming the atmosphere. As the orchestra and visuals seamlessly intertwined, it felt as though the audience was rewatching the film on the big screen, drawn into its vivid world once again. When “Story (English Version)” began, accompanied by Japanese subtitles projected on the screen, the heartwarming yet poignant story of “Big Hero 6” came to life. The performance evoked a surge of emotion so powerful it felt like reaching an early climax of the night.

At the start of the second act, conductor Takashi Aoki addressed the audience, saying, “The theme is life — with both strength and fragility. I hope you can feel that.” As his words sank in, the hall fell silent, setting the stage for an awe-inspiring journey into “The Lion King.” The opening number, “Circle of Life,” captured the vast savannah bathed in dawn’s light, with a grand, resonant sound that sent chills through the audience.

Next came “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” where vocalist Emma embodied Simba’s youthful exuberance with an energetic rhythm that lifted the crowd’s spirits. In stark contrast, DeCarlo’s powerful portrayal of Scar in “Be Prepared” vividly expressed the villain’s cunning and menace through both his voice and piercing gaze, leaving the audience breathless.

During the wildebeest stampede sequence, the orchestra’s tension and the visuals on screen merged perfectly, showcasing the cinematic power of Disney animation. The tempo then shifted with “Hakuna Matata,” where Austin captured the charm and maturity of the grown Simba. Toward the end, even the musicians began to dance at the front of the stage, raising the energy in the hall to its peak.

As “Under the Stars Part 2” began, a buoyant melody filled the space, as if celebrating Simba’s triumphant return. Each note radiated pure joy, culminating in the grand finale, “It Is Time.” Bathed in crimson light, the hall pulsed with heat and passion. The orchestra’s intensity, the vocalists’ heartfelt singing, and Aoki’s spirited conducting fused into a breathtaking climax that brought the audience to its feet.

This concert’s signature encore, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” invited everyone to sing along, filling the hall with a gentle, luminous harmony. The final number, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” was performed without screen visuals, focusing entirely on the beauty of the voices and instrumentation. The delicate, layered harmonies created a sense of serene fulfillment — a fittingly luxurious conclusion to the night.

As golden streamers soared above the crowd and applause echoed without end, the two-and-a-half-hour performance came to a close. It was a night brimming with grandeur, emotion, and pure Disney magic — truly, a “Magical Night” to remember.

*Program and performers are subject to change without notice.

Photo Credit :[Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts. ©Disney]

Reader Reviews

Need more Japan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...