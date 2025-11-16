Photos: Tokyo Drama Awards Reveal 2025 Winners

Tori Matsuzaka wins Best Actor in a Leading Role, Nao claims Best Actress in a Leading Role, and “The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” takes the Grand Prix.
Tokyo Drama Award honor not only the artistic quality of television productions, but also their marketability and commercial appeal. Under the concept of “Japanese dramas we want to showcase to the world,” the awards recognize outstanding works with strong potential to succeed internationally and meet global standards.
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Tori Matsuzaka – “Mr. Mikami's classroom” (TBS Television)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Nao – “Tokyo Saladbowl” (NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.))
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Akihiro Kakuta – “THE HOT SPOT” (Nippon TV)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Hana Sugisaki – “The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” (TBS SPARKLE, TBS Television)
Grand Prix
“The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” – TBS SPARKLE, TBS Television
Excellence
“Unbound” – NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)
“Tokyo Saladbowl” – NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)
“THE HOT SPOT” – Nippon TV
“Mr. Mikami's classroom” – TBS Television
“Until I destroyed my husband’s other family” – TV Tokyo Corporation, The Works
“Golden Kamuy – The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido -” – WOWOW
“A Calm Sea and Beautiful Days with You” – Fuji Television Network, Inc.
Grand Prix
“Slow Train” – TBS Television
Excellence
“A Murder With No Recollection” – NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)
“Shin Abarenbo Shogun” – TV Asahi, /TOEI COMPANY, LTD.
“HEY, DAZAI’” – WOWOW
“Our worries and hopes ～Through a local train journey～” – CTV MID ENJIN, StudioNeko
“SUSUKINO INTERN” – HOKKAIDO TELEVISION BROADCASTING Co.Ltd／Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc.
King Gnu – “Nekko”
(Theme song for “The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” – TBS SPARKLE, TBS Television)
Toshiyuki Nishida (Actor)
Photo Credit :[Ayaka Ozaki]
