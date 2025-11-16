 tracker
Photos: Tokyo Drama Awards Reveal 2025 Winners

Tori Matsuzaka wins Best Actor in a Leading Role, Nao claims Best Actress in a Leading Role, and “The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” takes the Grand Prix.

By: Nov. 16, 2025
Tokyo Drama Award honor not only the artistic quality of television productions, but also their marketability and commercial appeal. Under the concept of “Japanese dramas we want to showcase to the world,” the awards recognize outstanding works with strong potential to succeed internationally and meet global standards.

Winners

Personal Prize

Best Actor in a Leading Role
Tori Matsuzaka – “Mr. Mikami's classroom” (TBS Television)

Tori Matsuzaka

Best Actress in a Leading Role
Nao – “Tokyo Saladbowl” (NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.))

Nao

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Akihiro Kakuta – “THE HOT SPOT” (Nippon TV)

Akihiro Kakuta

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Hana Sugisaki – “The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” (TBS SPARKLE, TBS Television)

Hana Sugisaki
Series Drama

Grand Prix
“The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” – TBS SPARKLE, TBS Television

Excellence
Unbound” – NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)
“Tokyo Saladbowl” – NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)
“THE HOT SPOT” – Nippon TV
“Mr. Mikami's classroom” – TBS Television
Until I destroyed my husband’s other family” – TV Tokyo Corporation, The Works
Golden Kamuy – The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido -” – WOWOW
A Calm Sea and Beautiful Days with You” – Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Kyoko Yoshine, lead actress of “A Calm Sea and Beautiful Days with You”
Kyoya Honda in “A Calm Sea and Beautiful Days with You”
Single-Drama

Grand Prix
Slow Train” – TBS Television

Excellence
A Murder With No Recollection” – NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)
Shin Abarenbo Shogun” – TV Asahi, /TOEI COMPANY, LTD.
HEY, DAZAI’” – WOWOW

Local Drama Award

Our worries and hopes ～Through a local train journey～” – CTV MID ENJIN, StudioNeko
SUSUKINO INTERN” – HOKKAIDO TELEVISION BROADCASTING Co.Ltd／Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc.

Konatsu Kato, lead actress of “SUSUKINO INTERN”
Theme Song Award

King Gnu – “Nekko
(Theme song for “The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” – TBS SPARKLE, TBS Television)

Special Award

Toshiyuki Nishida (Actor)

Photo Gallery

Yumiko Udo, Koki Mitani (Hosts)

Nao

Hana Sugisaki

Kyoko Yoshine, Kyoya Honda

All the Winners

Photo Credit :[Ayaka Ozaki]

 

