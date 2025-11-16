Photos: Tokyo Drama Awards Reveal 2025 Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tokyo Drama Award honor not only the artistic quality of television productions, but also their marketability and commercial appeal. Under the concept of “Japanese dramas we want to showcase to the world,” the awards recognize outstanding works with strong potential to succeed internationally and meet global standards.

Winners

Personal Prize

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Tori Matsuzaka – “Mr. Mikami's classroom” (TBS Television)

Tori Matsuzaka

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Nao – “Tokyo Saladbowl” (NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.))

Nao

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Akihiro Kakuta – “THE HOT SPOT” (Nippon TV)

Akihiro Kakuta

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Hana Sugisaki – “The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” (TBS SPARKLE, TBS Television)

Hana Sugisaki

Series Drama

Grand Prix

“The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” – TBS SPARKLE, TBS Television

Excellence

“Unbound” – NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)

“Tokyo Saladbowl” – NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)

“THE HOT SPOT” – Nippon TV

“Mr. Mikami's classroom” – TBS Television

“Until I destroyed my husband’s other family” – TV Tokyo Corporation, The Works

“Golden Kamuy – The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido -” – WOWOW

“A Calm Sea and Beautiful Days with You” – Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Kyoko Yoshine, lead actress of “A Calm Sea and Beautiful Days with You”

Kyoya Honda in “A Calm Sea and Beautiful Days with You”

Single-Drama

Grand Prix

“Slow Train” – TBS Television

Excellence

“A Murder With No Recollection” – NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)

“Shin Abarenbo Shogun” – TV Asahi, /TOEI COMPANY, LTD.

“HEY, DAZAI’” – WOWOW

Local Drama Award

“Our worries and hopes ～Through a local train journey～” – CTV MID ENJIN, StudioNeko

“SUSUKINO INTERN” – HOKKAIDO TELEVISION BROADCASTING Co.Ltd／Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc.

Konatsu Kato, lead actress of “SUSUKINO INTERN”

Theme Song Award

King Gnu – “Nekko”

(Theme song for “The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea” – TBS SPARKLE, TBS Television)

Special Award

Toshiyuki Nishida (Actor)

Photo Gallery

Yumiko Udo, Koki Mitani (Hosts)

Hana Sugisaki

Kyoko Yoshine, Kyoya Honda

All the Winners

Photo Credit :[Ayaka Ozaki]