New National Theatre, Tokyo Announces Opening Hours of the Facilities During the New Year's Holidays

New National Theatre, Tokyo has announced a change of hours for the holiday season. Opening Hours of the Box Office, Information Centre and the Italian restaurant "Maestro" will be temporary changed as follows.

Opening Hours of the Box Office

Only when there is a performance, the Box Office will be open.

December 25th (Sun)11:00 - 18:00

December 26th (Mon) - 27th (Tue)Closure

December 28th (Fri)17:00 - 19:00

December 29th (Thu)11:00 - 18:00

December 30th (Fri)Clousure

December 31st (Sat)14:00 - 16:00

January 1st (Sun)12:00 - 14:00

January 2nd (Mon)11:00 - 18:00

January 3rd (Tue)12:00 - 14:00 (Only for "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" Day Tickets Sales and Picking up tickets)

Temporary Closure of the Web Box Office

January 2nd (Mon) 2023, 23:30 - January 4th (Wed) 2023, 7:30

You can find out more details by clicking here.

Temporary Closure of the Information Centre

December 26th (Mon) 2022 - January 5th (Thu) 2023

Opening Hours of the Italian restaurant "Maestro"

- December 27th (Tue)As usual (11:30 - 15:00)

December 28th (Wed), 29th (Thu)11:30 - 23:00

December 30th (Fri)Clousure

December 31st (Sat)14:00 - 21:00

January 1st (San)11:30 - 20:00

January 2nd (Mon)11:30 - 23:00

January 3rd (Tue)11:30 - 20:00

January 4th (Wed) -As usual (11:30 - 15:00)



Opening Hours of the Onsite parking

- December 31st (Sat)As usual (7:00 - 23:30)

January 1st (Sun)9:30 - 19:00 (Only NNTT Area)

January 2nd (Mon)9:30 - 22:00 (Only NNTT Area)

January 3rd (Tue) -As usual (7:00 - 23:30)

The Stage Set & Design Centre in Choshi City

Closed until further notice