New National Theatre Presents RICHARD II

Performances take place 2 - 9 October.

Tokyo's New National Theatre will present Richard II on 2 - 9 October.

This is the conclusion of our Shakespeare's History Plays Series, begun in 2009. Covering the English Civil War, England's wars with France, the obsession with power and other struggles between opposing sides, the series have received high praise for their unreserved portrayals, through various scenes of conflict, of both the folly and loftiness of human endeavours.

The final piece in the series, Richard II is from the earliest period in which Shakespeare's history plays are set and is the prequel to the others. It is a vivid portrayal of Henry Bolingbroke (later Henry IV), who dethroned Richard II and caused much conflict. This final part in the series is the key drama that reveals the starting point of the series.

The cast remains almost entirely the same, including OKAMOTO Kenichi, URAI Kenji, NAKAJIMA Tomoko and other actors who are key to the series, as well as director UYAMA Hitoshi.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/drama/richard2-2020.html.

