National Ballet of Japan Announces Cast of RITE OF SPRING

One of the most prestigious figures in the Japanese contemporary dance scene, HIRAYAMA Moroko's The Rite of Spring is an original dance piece created with YANAGIMOTO Masahiro at the NNTT, and is a highly regarded masterpiece that has seen many revivals. This important repertoire is now performed by the dancers of the National Ballet of Japan, together with HIRAYAMA's newly commissioned piece for male dancers, The Afternoon of a Faun.

Cast:

YONEZAWA Yui, FUKUOKA Yudai <25,27>

IKEDA Risako, NAKAGAWA Satoshi (Guest Dancer) <26>

Pianos: GOTO Izumi, MATSUKI Shiina