LOBBY HERO is Now Playing at the New National Theatre

The second work in the series "Voices Stories exploring discussion, criticism, dialogue, and so on" is Lobby Hero, written by Kenneth LONERGAN, whose film Manchester by the Sea won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The play portrays a young man working as a lobby security guard while he works to figure out what to do with his life, and relates the trouble he causes by a slip of the tongue. Amidst the various layers that differentiate us socially, such as gender, position and race, could his actions be taken as justified? What exactly is "reasonable"?

This play explores a familiar situation from various angles in the modern day, where social network sites brim with the desire for social approval. First performed Off-Broadway in 2001 and at West End the following year, the play was revived for Broadway in 2018. This is the Japanese premiere, directed by KUWABARA Yuko in her NNTT debut.

Performances run May 1-22, 2022.

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/drama/lobby-hero-2022.html