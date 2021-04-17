Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KIRARE NO SENTA is Now Being Performed at the New National Theatre in Tokyo

This marks the first work of "The Power of Caring" series.

Apr. 17, 2021  
The first work of "The Power of Caring" series, which showcase beloved Japanese classics, is MIYOSHI Juro's masterpiece Kirare no Senta. This is also the third work in the company's full audition programme which is one of Artistic Director of Drama OGAWA Eriko's major objectives.

Directing is KAMIMURA Satoshi, whose bold, grand production of Oresteia is still fresh in our minds. Audition recruitment began in November 2019 and auditions were held in January and February 2020, with over 80 roles to be played by 16 cast members.

Performances run through April 25, 2021.

Creative Team

Written by: MIYOSHI Juro
Directed by: KAMIMURA Satoshi

Cast

AOYAMA Masaru
ASANO Reiko
DATE Satoru
HARAKAWA Hiroaki
HARA Manae
HIZUKI Hana
IMAKUNI Masahiko
KINOSHITA Seiji
KOBAYASHI Daisuke
KOIZUMI Masaomi
KUBO Kantaro
NAKAYAMA Yoshihiro
SATO Yuki
SEGUCHI Hiroyuki
UCHIDA Kensuke
YAMAMORI Daisuke

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/drama/kirarenosenta-2021.html.


