KIRARE NO SENTA is Now Being Performed at the New National Theatre in Tokyo

The first work of "The Power of Caring" series, which showcase beloved Japanese classics, is MIYOSHI Juro's masterpiece Kirare no Senta. This is also the third work in the company's full audition programme which is one of Artistic Director of Drama OGAWA Eriko's major objectives.

Directing is KAMIMURA Satoshi, whose bold, grand production of Oresteia is still fresh in our minds. Audition recruitment began in November 2019 and auditions were held in January and February 2020, with over 80 roles to be played by 16 cast members.

Performances run through April 25, 2021.

Creative Team

Written by: MIYOSHI Juro

Directed by: KAMIMURA Satoshi

Cast

AOYAMA Masaru

ASANO Reiko

DATE Satoru

HARAKAWA Hiroaki

HARA Manae

HIZUKI Hana

IMAKUNI Masahiko

KINOSHITA Seiji

KOBAYASHI Daisuke

KOIZUMI Masaomi

KUBO Kantaro

NAKAYAMA Yoshihiro

SATO Yuki

SEGUCHI Hiroyuki

UCHIDA Kensuke

YAMAMORI Daisuke

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/drama/kirarenosenta-2021.html.