CHICAGO THE MUSICAL to Play at Tokyu Theatre Orb

Come see what's happening at the Cook County Jail with Chicago the Musical running Aug. 7-18 at the Tokyu Theatre Orb.

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal. This sharp-edged satire features a dazzling score that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse.

The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

This touring company features choreography by Ann Reinking and direction by Walter Bobbie, with Ryoko Yonekura as Roxie Hart and Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly.

For information and tickets to Chicago the Musical, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Japan Stories

More Hot Stories For You